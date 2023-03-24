What’s the Dumbest Thing You’ve Heard a Car Enthusiast Say?

Shocking fact: Not everyone that enjoys cars knows everything about cars . This sort of misleading association lends itself to many car enthusiasts spouting off tidbits about things they have no right to inform someone on. And t hese aren’t things that you simply disagree on . I’ m talking about when they share or say something that’s both stupid and flat-out, verifiably wrong.

Take a conversation I had with a friend a while back. This friend is big into cars and even went to school to be a mechanic. During this particular conversation, we were discussing cars that were cheap and could be easily modded. We landed on Japanese cars, where I made an offhand remark about the Infiniti G35. He countered with the G37, and in doing so made a statement so dumb, I could never take him seriously as a car enthusiast again .



He reasoned that Infiniti renaming the G 35 to G 37 was due to a redesign and becoming a slightly bigger car . If you know your Infiniti s, you know that the name change was due to replacing the G35's 3.5L to a 3.7L engine, thus the 35 and 37. I couldn’t believe what I was hearing. He then attempted to argue with me over how I was wrong in saying that the change was because of the engine.



I’m sure you have heard some tall tales and doozies . So, what dumb as hell thing have you heard from a car enthusiast, who was sure they were right? Let us know down in the comments.