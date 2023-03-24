What’s the Dumbest Thing You’ve Heard a Car Enthusiast Say?

Shocking fact: Not everyone that enjoys cars knows everything about cars. This sort of misleading association lends itself to many car enthusiasts spouting off tidbits about things they have no right to inform someone on. And these aren’t things that you simply disagree on. I’m talking about when they share or say something that’s both stupid and flat-out, verifiably wrong.
Take a conversation I had with a friend a while back. This friend is big into cars and even went to school to be a mechanic. During this particular conversation, we were discussing cars that were cheap and could be easily modded. We landed on Japanese cars, where I made an offhand remark about the Infiniti G35. He countered with the G37, and in doing so made a statement so dumb, I could never take him seriously as a car enthusiast again.
He reasoned that Infiniti renaming the G35 to G37 was due to a redesign and becoming a slightly bigger car. If you know your Infinitis, you know that the name change was due to replacing the G35's 3.5L to a 3.7L engine, thus the 35 and 37. I couldn’t believe what I was hearing. He then attempted to argue with me over how I was wrong in saying that the change was because of the engine.
I’m sure you have heard some tall tales and doozies. So, what dumb as hell thing have you heard from a car enthusiast, who was sure they were right? Let us know down in the comments.