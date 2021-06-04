Here Is Every New Or Updated Car That Debuted This Week

This week, seven vehicles made debuts. Some were expected, others not so much. They encompass everything from all-new models to refreshes, and special editions. Here they all are in one handy place.
2022 Buick Enclave
2022 Buick Enclave
The Enclave was redesigned for 2018, so this is mostly a refresh. Aside from the redesigned front facia, there’s a new suite of standard safety features. The interior has been slightly redesigned with a push-button shifter replacing the regular gearshift. The sole engine choice is the familiar 3.6-liter 310 horsepower V6 that powers like 50 other GM products (It’s not really 50, but it’s used in a lot of vehicles.) No word on pricing, but expect the ’22 Enclave to start slightly higher than the current model’s $40,000 starting price.
2022 Jaguar F-Type
2022 Jaguar F-Type
Even though Jaguar is heading toward an all-electric lineup, it’s keeping its sports cars fun. Enter the 2022 F-Type. The big news is that it gets an all V8 lineup. The top of the line F-Type R keeps the same 5.0-liter 575 horsepower V8. The big news is the base car. It gets a new model called P450 that gets powered by a 444-HP supercharged V8. This engine eliminates the base I4 and supercharged V6 models. The F-Type P450 starts at $69,900; $79,900 for P450 R-Dynamic AWD; $103,200 for the F-Type R.
2022 Kia Stinger Scorpion Edition
2022 Kia Stinger Scorpion Edition
The “I wish it were more popular because it’s one of the best buys on the market” Kia Stinger just received a refresh for the 2022 model year. That hasn’t stopped Kia from coming out with this special edition Stinger called the Scorpion. Only 250 per month will be made. Unfortunately, its sporty looks really are just skin deep. All the updates are visual, with no performance goodies. It gets a rear spoiler, black 19-inch wheels that look strangely similar to some that come on the Genesis G70, and black lower vents, exhaust, and side mirrors. Inside there’s carbon-look trim on the dash and Nappa leather seats.
With the K9 gone from the lineup, this Stinger Scorpion is the most expensive car in the lineup. Pricing is $53,630 for RWD and $55,830 with AWD. It goes on sale later this year.
2022 Toyota GR 86
2022 Toyota GR 86
Toyota probably had the biggest week of all the automakers, debuting four vehicles. The most anticipated is the all-new GR 86 coupe, formerly the GT 86/FR-S. It’s still a carbon copy of its BRZ brother, but Toyota’s Gazoo Racing arm went to work on its suspension tuning so it can at least drive differently. The people wanted more power, so more power was given in the form of 228 horsepower from its boxer engine. No word on pricing yet, but expect the new model to either start just above the GT 86s $27,060 or close in on $30,000. The GR 86 goes on sale later this year.
2022 Toyota Tacoma TRD And Trail Edition 4X4
2022 Toyota Tacoma TRD And Trail Edition 4X4
Toyota dropped two special edition Tacomas for 2022. The first is the TRD Pro. Aside from its cool new Electric Lime Metallic exterior color, it gets updates to make it more capable off-road. To help with approach and departure angles its ride height has been increased 1.5-inches in the front and 0.5-inches in the rear. There’s also special black wheels and TRD tuned upper control arms and FOX shocks. No updates under the hood. It still uses the archaic 3.5-liter V6 paired to a six-speed auto that’s just as old. No pricing announcements yet, but it should start slightly higher than the current TRD Pro’s $44,325 price tag.
Next is the Tacoma Trail Edition 4X4. It’s almost a TRD Pro with different exterior colors and different colored wheels. It receives a slightly lower 1.1-inch front lift but gets the same 0.5-inch rear lift as the TRD Pro. It gets black exterior badging, four specific exterior colors (The one pictured is called Lunar Rock) and bronze wheels to go with the bronze accents in its grille. Off-road goodies include a standard locking differential and TRD spec skid plates. No word on pricing but Toyota says the truck is based on an SR5 4X4 Double Cab.
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross
It’s ironic that the least exciting of Toyota’s debuts is an all-new crossover. But here it is. The long-rumored Corolla Cross. Its....a crossover. That’s all I can really say. It’ll slot between the smaller CH-R and the bigger RAV4 and is essentially a non-Lexus UX. Power comes from a 169 horsepower I4 that you can get with front or AWD. Other than that there really isn’t much to say about it. You can get a moon roof with it. That’s something? No word on pricing, but considering its placement in the lineup with the $21,595 CH-R below it and the $26,250 RAV4 above it, I’d say it’ll start from $22,000 to $24,000 and overlap the RAV4 in its higher trims.
2022 Toyota Supra A-91 CF Edition
2022 Toyota Supra A-91 CF Edition
The 2021 model year gave the Supra lineup a new base model with a turbocharged four-cylinder. For the 2022 model year, Toyota is giving the North American market an exclusive special edition Supra. The Supra A-91 CF Edition will be limited to just 600 units. The CF in its name represents the use of carbon fiber; a fully functional carbon fiber body kit with a rear spoiler, front and rear diffusers, and rocker panels help with downforce. Special 19-inch black wheels round out the outside. Inside, red and black Alcantara seats contrast with each other while carbon-fiber trim adorns the dash. The A-91 CF goes on sale later this year with an announcement of pricing coming in the next few months.
