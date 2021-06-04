Here Is Every New Or Updated Car That Debuted This Week

2022 Kia Stinger Scorpion Edition

Image : Kia

The “I wish it were more popular because it’s one of the best buys on the market” Kia Stinger just received a refresh for the 2022 model year. That hasn’t stopped Kia from coming out with this special edition Stinger called the Scorpion. Only 250 per month will be made. Unfortunately, its sporty looks really are just skin deep. All the updates are visual, with no performance goodies. It gets a rear spoiler, black 19-inch wheels that look strangely similar to some that come on the Genesis G70, and black lower vents, exhaust, and side mirrors. Inside there’s carbon-look trim on the dash and Nappa leather seats.

With the K9 gone from the lineup, this Stinger Scorpion is the most expensive car in the lineup. Pricing is $53,630 for RWD and $55,830 with AWD. It goes on sale later this year.