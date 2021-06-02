Toyota Gives North America An Exclusive Carbon Fiber Covered Supra

2022 Supra A91-CF Image : Toyota

Toyota’s Supra was a long time coming. Now, Toyota is trying to keep the car hot and interesting by giving it special editions. Witness the 2022 GR Supra A91-CF Edition. Yes, that’s its full name.

T he A91-CF package is only available on three -liter six -cylinder models, and consists mainly of bodywork updates to the Supra’s silhouette . And as the CF in its name lets you know, it’s mostly all about carbon fiber. This version gets a carbon fiber body kit and rear spoiler that Toyota says doesn’t just look good but is also functional.

Up front the facia gets a carbon fiber front splitter. A long the sides you’ll find carbon fiber rocker panels. And out back there’s a carbon fiber ducktail spoiler and rear canards. Toyota says the body kit increases downforce at speed, which might help for your next track day . Unique 19-inch matte black wheels round out the exterior. The A91-CF only comes in three colors: Nitro Yellow , Matte Gray Phantom and Absolute Zero White.



Inside, its usual Supra with a touch of special edition. Weirdly, Toyota didn’t provide any photos of the interior. But you can visualize red and black Alcantra everywhere with contrasting stitching. Aside from the carbon fiber trim, there are luxury touches like heated seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and 14-way power-adjustable seats included . You also have the option of adding a suite of safety features to your A19-CF that includes things like blind-spot monitoring and radar cruise control.



No word on pricing yet, but the A91-CF is exclusively for the U.S. market. Just 600 will be made. And like the new GR 86, this Supra also comes with a one-year complimentary membership in NASA (National Auto Sport Association). This membership includes a full day of in-class and on-track driving with an instructor. The A91-CF is set to hit select dealerships this fall.



