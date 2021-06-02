The Toyota GR 86 Returns For 2022 With More Power, And Yes It's Still Identical To The BRZ

Image : Toyota

Probably one of the best driver’s cars to ever hit the streets returns for 2022 with an all-new from the ground up design and a new name. Unfortunately, we already saw the car in January, when the 2022 Subaru BRZ made its debut. Now we have full specs for its Toyota twin, the GR 86. N ow it’s up 23 horsepower and 28 lb-ft of torque from its last generation .

Advertisement

Image : Toyota

It’s still light and nimble, though. Engineers have kept the curb weight down to just over 2,800 pounds, making it one of the lightest vehicles on the market. Aside from its rather handsome and clean exterior design, the big changes are under the skin. (I will point out, though, that the exterior colors that make you think of driving. Seriously. They’re called things like Track bRED, Pavement Grey and Trueno Blue.)

GR went to work on the ride and handling, so at least it will drive differently than its BRZ brother. Power and displacement have been increased on the boxer engine. It grows from 2.0-liters to 2.4-liters and now makes 228 HP and 184 lb-ft of torque that peaks at 3,700 rpm. Toyota says that this has improved acceleration to be more linear across its powerband. Zero to 60 now comes in 6.1 seconds for the manual and 6.6 for the auto. Those are big improvements over the last-gen. A limited-slip differential and MacPherson strut independent suspension help its handling, while 11.6-inch front and 11.4-inch rear brakes bring it down from speed.



Image : Toyota

The i nside has been redesigned as well. An 8-inch center touchscreen display houses things like its Bluetooth and Apple CarPlay and Android Audio, while the driver gets a 7-inch TFT screen behind the wheel. It’s reconfigurable and has a startup sequence inspired by the car’ s piston movements.

Image : Toyota

Advertisement

It has three modes: Normal, Sport, and Track, and the screen can display things like gear position and engine speed when in track mode. Sport bucket seats are standard while the premium model covers them in leather.



Buyers of the GR 86 will also receive a free one-year membership to the National Auto Sport Association, the slower but no less nerdy of the two NASAs . With a whole host of benefits Toyota didn’t mention, they did point out that the membership includes a free high-performance driving event and you get discounts on NASA events. No word on pricing of the car itself yet, but the 2022 GR 86 goes on sale later this year.



Advertisement

Image : Toyota

Image : Toyota

Advertisement

Image : Toyota

Image : Toyota

Advertisement

Image : Toyota