2022 Kia Stinger Scorpion Edition Looks Different Than The Regular Stinger And That's It

Image : Kia

The Kia Stinger received a refresh for 2022. Before, you could tell the difference between a basic turbo four Stinger and the twin-turbo V6 powered GT. Now, all Stingers look like GTs and, for 2022, Kia is offering further enhancements with a special edition Scorpion Package. Kia will limit the Scorpion to just 250 per month.



Image : Kia

What makes the Scorpion so special? It’s all about looks. A unique body-color rear spoiler, black 19-inch wheels and blacked-out fender vents , mirrors and exhaust round out the changes on the outside. Inside, you get a choice of red or black Nappa leather seats with not-real carbon fiber, but a carbon fiber pattern on the dash. Oh, and you can only get the Stinger Scorpion in white, black or Ceramic Silver, a color that’s pretty popular with cars now.



Kia North America CEO says in the press release “Stinger has built a loyal following of those looking for something unique and the Scorpion is set to continue that approach.” Sure.



What’s all this going to cost you? You can’t get the pack on the base GT-Line Stinger. And there is no more base Stinger GT, just GT1 and GT2. The package is $1,295 and is only available on GT2 meaning, including a $1,045 destination charge, a Stinger Scorpion will set you back $53,630 for RWD and $55,830 with AWD. Ouch.



Image : Kia

Image : Kia

Image : Kia