The 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross Is A Tame Compact SUV That Will Sell In Bunches

Photo : Toyota

We have known that the Toyota Corolla Cross would make it to the U.S. for a while now, and the car that seems designed for people who want a slightly bigger C-HR made its formal debut Wednesday. This is a smallish 169-horsepower non-hybrid car getting around 30 mpg that is basically a cheaper Lexus UX.

I’m not quite sure what is driving automakers to all of the sudden prioritize compactish SUV/crossover things (see the Volkswagen Taos), but it is interesting to me to see which automakers still prize volume and which automakers seemingly don’t. Because the 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross is all about volume — it’s right there in the name.

“Our loyal customers love the quality, durability and reliability that has helped make Corolla the best-selling nameplate in history,” Lisa Materazzo, group vice president of Toyota marketing, said in a news release.

The Corolla Cross comes in front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive configurations, each powered by a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder motor and each getting 30 mpg combined at worst, 32 mpg combined at best, Toyota estimates. There are three trims: L, LE, and XLE. A power moonroof is an option, as is a power liftgate, dual-zone climate control, and 18-inch wheels, with 17-inch wheels coming standard.

There is an optional 7-inch screen and an optional 8-inch screen. Coming standard, meanwhile, is Toyota’s suite of safety systems, including automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warnings, and automatic high beams. The car can tow up to 1,500 pounds.

Toyota did not release pricing or say when Corolla Crosses (Corollas Cross?) would be delivered, but it will likely start around $21,000 (the regular Corolla starts at $20,025 and the C-HR starts at $21,595) and get here late this year.

Above all, with its lack of an electrified powertrain, its lack of any feature that could be called interesting, its lack of any real reason to exist other than to fill a small market hole, the 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross is the most A Car that I’ve seen debut since, well, the Taos. Toyota sold 237,178 Corollas in America last year and 42,936 C-HRs, so I would peg annualized Corolla Cross sales around the 100,000 mark. A new boring car? Nature really is healing.

Photo : Toyota

Photo : Toyota

Photo : Toyota

Photo : Toyota

Photo : Toyota

Photo : Toyota

Photo : Toyota

Photo : Toyota

Photo : Toyota

Photo : Toyota

