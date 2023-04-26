The 15 Heaviest EVs on Sale Today

The 15 Heaviest EVs on Sale Today

From panel vans to pickup trucks, these are the 15 heaviest electric vehicles you can buy right now.

Owen Bellwood
A photo of a silver Mercedes EQS SUV.
Where doe the EQS SUV rank among the heaviest EVs out there?
Photo: Mercedes-Benz

There are a lot of important factors to consider when buying an electric car these days. You’ll want to take into account range, trunk space and looks, amongst other things, before making the switch to battery power. But what about weight; is that something you ever think about when car shopping?

If it is, then boy have I got the list for you.

It’s a well-known fact that electric cars are heavier than their gas-powered counterparts. The need for densely-packed batteries and complex motors piles the pounds onto EVs, which then warrants that addition of more substantial components like suspension to keep you riding safe – adding yet more mass.

But of the EVs that you can currently buy today, which are the heaviest? To find out, we scoured the spec sheets for the 53 electric vehicles that are on sale in the U.S. right now. These are the 15 chonkiest models out there.

15. Mercedes AMG EQE Sedan

A photo of a Mercedes EQE electric sedan.
Photo: Mercedes-Benz

Weight: 5,534 pounds
Price: $106,900

Weighing as much as a Porsche Macan, we’re kicking off our roundup of weighty EVs with the most powerful EQE sedan that Mercedes will currently sell you.

14. BMW iX M60

A photo of a silver BMW iX electric SUV.
Photo: BMW

Weight: 5,769 pounds
Price: $111,500

A mere 200 pounds heavier than the EQE is the iX from BMW. This all-electric SUV weighs as much as 1,150 watermelons.

13. Cadillac Lyriq AWD

A photo of a silver Cadillac Lyriq SUV at sunset.
Photo: Cadillac

Weight: 5,789 pounds
Price: $62,090

The first EV to launch from historic American brand Cadillac is also the 13th heaviest electric car you can buy right now. Fun fact, it’s also more than three times heavier than Cadillac’s first car, the Runabout from 1903.

12. Audi Q8 e-tron

A photo of an Audi Q8 e-tron electric SUV.
Photo: Audi

Weight: 5,842 pounds
Price: $74,400

Both Audi’s Q8 e-tron and Q8 e-tron Sportback clock in at a hefty 5,842 pounds, making them as heavy as 23,368 links of German currywurst.

11. Audi e-tron

A photo of a red Audi e-tron Sportback.
Photo: Audi

Weight: 5,853 pounds
Price: $88,200

Clocking in at 44 currywurst links heavier than the Q8 is Audi’s second car on this list: the e-tron. As is the case with the Q8, both the e-tron and e-tron Sportback clock in at a sizeble 5,853 pounds.

10. Mercedes EQS 580 4MATIC Sedan

A photo of a dark grey Mercedes EQS sedan.
Photo: Mercedes-Benz

Weight: 5,888 pounds
Price: $125,950

Another chonker from Mercedes is the EQS 580 4MATIC Sedan. This porpoise-inspired EV is nearly two-times heavier than the gas-powered A Class sedan from Mercedes.

9. BMW i7 xDrive 60

A photo of a silver BMW i7 electric sedan.
Photo: BMW

Weight: 5,917 pounds
Price: $119,300

Edging ever closer to the 6,000 pound territory is the feature-packed i7 xDrive 60 from BMW. This large-grilled luxury cruiser weighs as much as 57,376 strawberry-flavored Pop Tarts.

8. Mercedes AMG EQS Sedan

A photo of a matte black Mercedes EQS sedan.
Photo: Mercedes-Benz

Weight: 5,952 pounds
Price: $147,550

If you always wanted a car that looks a bit like a dolphin but weighs as much as a sunfish, then Mercedes-Benz has you covered. The AMG EQS Sedan clocks in at 5,888 pounds, which is almost as much as this record-breaking catch last year.

7. Mercedes EQS SUV

A photo of a grey Mercedes EQS SUV.
Photo: Mercedes-Benz

Weight: 6,030 pounds
Price: $125,950

Mercedes’ final entry in this list is its biggest electric SUV, the EQS SUV. With its dual motors, the EQS SUV weighs as much as 64,320 hamsters — a veritable horde of hamsters.

6. Ford eTransit

A photo of a red Ford eTransit electric van.
Photo: Ford

Weight: 6,169 pounds
Price: $55,000

The first vehicle on this list that you’d expect to be heavy is Ford’s all-electric eTransit van. In its long-wheelbase, high-roofline incarnation, the 6,169-pound van is nearly twice as heavy as Ford’s smallest van: the Transit Connect.

5. Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum

A photo of a silver Ford F-150 pickup truck.
Photo: Ford

Weight: 6,893 pounds
Price: $98,074

More than 700 pounds heavier and more than 700 percent less practical than the big van is Ford’s electric F-150 Lightning pickup truck. With an empty bed, the F-150 Lightning is half as heavy as a fully grown African elephant.

4. Rivian R1S Quad Motor

A photo of a blue Rivian R1S SUV.
Photo: Rivian

Weight: 7,068 pounds
Price: $92,000

If you’re after a car that’s about six times heavier than a polar bear, then might I draw your attention to the Rivian R1S. In its quad-motor guise, the Rivian R1S SUV is the first car here to surpass 7,000 pounds.

3. Rivian R1T Quad Motor

A photo of a red Rivian R1T pickup truck.
Photo: Rivian

Weight: 7,280 pounds
Price: $87,000

Just a shade heavier than its SUV sibling is Rivian’s all-electric R1T pickup truck. This battery-powered truck clocks in at 7,280 pounds, which is equivalent to 15,326 avocados.

2. GMC Hummer EV SUV

A photo of a dark green Hummer EV SUV.
Photo: GMC

Weight: 8,600 pounds
Price: $84,650

According to Car and Driver, the electric Hummer SUV clocks in at around 8,600 pounds, putting it second in our list. This impressive figure means it’s about as heavy as two adult giraffes.

1. GMC Hummer EV Pickup

A photo of a black and white Hummer EV pickup truck.
Photo: GMC

Weight: 9,063 pounds
Price: $84,650

The all out winner (or looser) of this weight contest is the GMC Hummer EV Pickup, which weighs just a shade less than the General Electric engines Boeing fits to its 747 jumbo.

