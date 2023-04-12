The 15 Most Powerful EVs You Can Buy in 2023

The 15 Most Powerful EVs You Can Buy in 2023

From family sedans to massive pickup trucks, these are the most powerful EVs you can buy today.

Owen Bellwood
A photo of a Lucid Air electric sedan.
Is the Lucid Air top dog?
Photo: Lucid

It’s pretty easy to find a car with ridiculous amounts of power these days. We’ve got family sedans that kick out more than 500 hp and even a Dodge that makes more than 1,000 hp. But nowhere is the high horsepower game more rampant than in the world of electric cars.

With their instant acceleration, mountains of torque and eye-watering performance, which can put many gas-powered cars to shame, there are some pretty formidable EVs on sale today. So, we thought instead of focussing on important things like range, efficiency and practicality of the electric cars you can order right now, we’d just find out which models come with the most power packed in.

With more than 50 different EVs available to buy in the US today, there was a lot to sort through to find the most powerful ones around. So, sit back, relax and enjoy some mind-bending performance figures from the 15 most powerful EVs you can buy in 2023.

15. Kia EV6 GT

A photo of a red Kia EV6 GT.
Photo: Kia

Price: $61,600
Power: 576 hp
With four doors and seating for five inside, you’d be forgiven for thinking that this humble-looking SUV was just a regular old family car. But in all-wheel-drive GT spec, it packs 576 horsepower and will hit 60 mph in 3.2 seconds.

14. Ford F-150 Lightning

A photo of a silver Ford F-150 Lightning.
Photo: Ford

Price: $80,974
Power: 580 hp
Ford was the first to hit the highway with a fully electric pickup truck when it launched the F-150 Lightning. In its dual motor, long-range setup, the truck packs 580 hp and 775 pound-feet of torque for all that hauling you’re definitely going to do with it.

13. BMW iX M60

A photo of a silver BMW iX M60.
Photo: BMW

Price: $111,500
Power: 610 hp
BMW’s most powerful EV offering takes the form of the iX SUV, which launched last year. In its top-tier iX M60 spec, the family hauler can manage zero to 60 in 3.6 seconds and has enough juice in the batteries to keep you running for up to 293 miles.

12. Mercedes AMG EQE Sedan

A photo of a grey Mercedes AMG EQE Sedan.
Photo: Mercedes-Benz

Price: $106,900
Power: 617 hp
Performance-minded rivals AMG have also turned their hand to electric cars in recent years. Over at Mercedes, the EQE electric sedan has been given the AMG treatment and now produces 617 hp instead of the 288 hp you’ll find in the standard car.

11. Mercedes AMG EQS Sedan

A photo of a red Mercedes AMG EQS Sedan.
Photo: Mercedes-Benz

Price: $147,550
Power: 649 hp
Across the forecourt at your local Mercedes dealer you’ll find the larger EQS sedan, which once given the AMG treatment will manage zero to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds. The dual-motor electric car offers up 649 hp, which is more than you’ll find in AMG’s V8 G Wagen.

10. Porsche Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo

A photo of a green Porsche Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo.
Photo: Porsche

Price: $197,500
Power: 750 hp
Porsche’s most powerful wagon is the Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo, which produces more horsepower than an Indy car. With its 750 hp, the Turbo S Cross Turismo will hit 60 mph in 2.7 seconds and has a top speed of 155 mph. It would also be my EV of choice, if I had to buy one this week.

9. Porsche Taycan Turbo S

A photo of a white Porsche Taycan Turbo S.
Photo: Porsche

Price: $194,900
Power: 750 hp
If you prefer your Porsche EVs with slightly fewer practicalities then you might be interested to learn that the Porsche Taycan Turbo S is just as powerful as its wagon-shaped sibling. However, in coupe form, the Taycan is slightly quicker, and will hit 60 mph in 2.6 seconds.

8. GMC Hummer EV SUV

A photo of a green GMC Hummer EV SUV.
Photo: GMC

Price: $84,650
Power: 830 hp
With as much power as a Ferrari 296 GTB, the Hummer EV SUV is an absolute monster in the electric car world. Weighing in at more than 9,000 lbs, the Hummer is almost three-times heavier than the Ferrari.

7. Rivian R1S

A photo of a blue Rivian R1S.
Photo: Rivian

Price: $84,500
Power: 835 hp
Another ridiculously powerful electric SUV is the Rivian R1S, which in its Quad-Motor AWD spec packs in 835 hp. This family-sized SUV will hit 60 mph in 3.0 seconds, which is the same as a Acura NSX. Madness.

6. Rivian R1T

A photo of a red Rivian R1T.
Photo: Rivian

Price: $79,500
Power: 835 hp
Under its pickup truck guise, the Rivian R1T makes the same power as the R1S and has the same zero to 60 mph time of three seconds. In the pickup’s favor, it also has the capacity to haul around 1,384 pounds worth of stuff in the bed.

5. GMC Hummer EV Pickup

A photo of a white GMC Hummer EV Pickup.
Photo: GMC

Price: $84,650
Power: 1,000 hp
Another pickup packing some serious power is the GMC Hummer EV Pickup, which makes 170 more horses worth of power than its SUV sibling. The truck, which is so heavy that drivers in Europe would need an HGV license, will hit 60 in 3.0 seconds and has more than 11,500 pound-feet of torque at its disposal.

4. Tesla Model X Plaid

A photo of a white Tesla Model X Plaid.
Photo: Tesla

Price: $109,990
Power: 1,020 hp
With around the same amount of horsepower as a current Formula 1 car, the Tesla Model X Plaid is a truly bonkers SUV. Sure, it might have dumb doors, quality control problems and issues with its autonomous tech, but it can also hit 60 mph as quickly as a Bugatti Veyron.

3. Tesla Model S Plaid

A photo of a red Tesla Model S.
Photo: Tesla

Price: $109,990
Power: 1,020 hp
Tesla’s flagship Model S Plaid claims to hit 60 mph in under two seconds thanks to its 1,020 hp motors. It’ll also muster up a top speed of 200 mph, which all makes its performance considerably more interesting than its styling.

2. Lucid Air Grand Touring

A photo of a purple Lucid Air with the New York skyline behind.
Photo: Lucid

Price: $138,000
Power: 1,050 hp
Pipping the Tesla twins by just 30 horses worth of power is the Lucid Air Grand Touring, the most powerful model from the EV startup. In this spec, it makes more than twice as much power as the entry-level Air, and has a range of up to 516 miles.

1. Rimac Nevera

A photo of a green Rimac Nevera.
Photo: Rimac

Price: $2.2 million
Power: 1,914 hp
For 15 times more money than the Lucid, you could drive away with the true EV power champion, the Rimac Nevera. This multi-million dollar electric hypercar is a real sight to behold and, while it might not be on sale to you and me just yet, F1 champ Nico Rosberg has taken delivery of his and there is still a “sales inquiry” tab on the Rimac website if you want to try your luck.

