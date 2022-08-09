Earlier this week, the Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act. It tamps down drug prices (for people on Medicare, at least), invests in the environment, and pays for it all with increased corporate taxes. But you’re not here for any of those — you’re here for the cars.

The Inflation Reduction Act also extended the $7,500 tax credit we all know and love, but added a number of stipulations. While many of them won’t kick in until the end of 2022, or even years down the line, one major caveat will: A mandate that all EVs, in order to qualify, must undergo final assembly in North America.

But which EVs are actually built here? The American automakers, sure, but what other companies have plants that qualify? If only there were some singular list, some resource that identified every U.S.-market EV that’s assembled in America. Someone should make that.



(I did.)