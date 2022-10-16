Mercedes is here to bless your Sunday with two gorgeous new machines for the future, the 2023 EQE and the 2024 AMG EQE SUVs. And yes, that latter name means Merc is giving us an electrified performance machine.

Let’s start with the EQE SUV. This will be the fourth EQ model from Mercedes, and according to the company, it’s actually a little more compact than the EQE sedan, with a 119.3-inch wheelbase clocking in at 3.5-inches shorter than the sedan. It has a sporty look to it, though, so you can feel at ease if you ever have to take it over a slightly rougher road.

One of the more interesting features Mercedes mentions is the fact that it can manage its battery software with over-the-air updates in order to remotely improve battery function well after you’ve bought the car. No, that’s not exactly a novel feature for EVs, but Mercedes has refined its technology to keep it feeling modern as EV tech rapidly progresses.

Further, Merc highlights its “navigation with electric intelligence,” which basically just means that it can calculate the fastest route that also takes into account charging stops based on variables, like traffic or changes in your driving style.

We’ve saved the best for last with the 2024 AMG EQE SUV. This is the German automaker’s first-ever all-electric SUV from its performance line, and Mercedes is calling it its “most versatile electric vehicle” thanks to its balance of performance and space.

There will be two AMG-specific electric motors, and while a breakdown of each one isn’t available yet, Mercedes wants you to know that it’ll top out at 677 hp, and both will have AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive, rear-axle steering, air suspension with adaptive dampening, and AMG’s Active Ride Control, which is an AMG-specific roll stabilization system. So far, it sounds like a damn good machine.

Mercedes also highlights something it’s calling the “AMG Sound Experience,” which seems like one of those vague phrases that means it’ll have its own suite of EV-style noises to complement a banging sound system.

All that said, we’re still waiting on more details from Mercedes. All photos in this article show off the European model, and we don’t have exact dates on release. We also have no word on pricing, but Merc’s other EQ offerings run from around $50,000 to north of $100,000.