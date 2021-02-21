Here's Every EV Currently On Sale

Photo : Audi

Electric vehicles, for now, are a relatively small part of the broader automotive market. There are currently 19 different BEVs (battery electric vehicles) on sale from 13 different automakers spanning 26 variants. This list covers every BEV currently on sale with their MSRPs and driving ranges.

(Note: Prices and ranges are listed on models that have more than one variant. Also, note that battery kWh outputs aren’t listed since they vary so much and don’t correlate to the vehicles range. For instance, an Audi E-Tron has a 95 kWh battery and gets 218 miles of range while a standard range Tesla Model Y has 50 kWh but gets 22 more miles of range.)