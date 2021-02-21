Here's Every EV Currently On Sale

Here's Every EV Currently On Sale

lhodge
Lawrence Hodge
Photo: Audi

Electric vehicles, for now, are a relatively small part of the broader automotive market. There are currently 19 different BEVs (battery electric vehicles) on sale from 13 different automakers spanning 26 variants. This list covers every BEV currently on sale with their MSRPs and driving ranges.

(Note: Prices and ranges are listed on models that have more than one variant. Also, note that battery kWh outputs aren’t listed since they vary so much and don’t correlate to the vehicles range. For instance, an Audi E-Tron has a 95 kWh battery and gets 218 miles of range while a standard range Tesla Model Y has 50 kWh but gets 22 more miles of range.)

Audi E-Tron/Sportback

Image: Audi Media

MSRP: $65,500/Sportback $69,100

Range: 222 miles/Sportback 218 miles

Audi has a few e-Trons for sale, a normal-shaped crossover and one with an X6-style fastback roof, but the new e-Tron GT has just entered production and is listed with an MSRP on Audi’s site. It’s basically an Audi version of the Porsche Taycan, and we should start seeing them around soon.

BMW i3

Image: BMW

MSRP: $44,450

Range: 150 miles (200 with range extender)

The BMW i3 hasn’t exactly changed the game with its sales figures, but one thing it has going for it is that BMW has been selling this carbon fiber hatchback since 2013. That means used i3s aren’t hard to find for really, really low money.

Chevy Bolt

Image: Chevy

MSRP: $36,620

Range: 259 miles

Chevy heavily updated the Bolt this year, and soon we’ll have the 2022 model sharing showroom space with a taller crossover version called the Bolt EUV. We’re excited for them.

Ford Mustang Mach E

Image: Ford

MSRP: $42,895 - $60,500

Range: 230-305 miles

This is the first high-volume EV from Ford over here, coming after a long run of low-volume models and compliance specials like the Ford Focus EV. (If you have a Ford Focus EV, email us! We want to hear from you. We’re tips at jalopnik dot com!) We drove the Mach E and liked it, which is important. Ford has an electric F-150 in the works, and the Mach E seems like a good first step.

Hyundai Ioniq Electric

Image: Hyundai

MSRP: $33,045

Range: 170 miles

Hyundai and Kia have some big plans for EVs coming soon, but for now they’re still offering pretty basic low price, low-spec EVs based off of gasoline-burning models.

Hyundai Kona Electric

Image: Hyundai

MSRP: $37,390

Range: 258 miles

This car is at the center of a rather large recall that may soon get bigger. Kona Electrics have been catching on fire due to a battery defect. Keep an eye out for this one.

Jaguar I-Pace

Image: Jaguar

MSRP: $69,850

Range: 234 miles

The I-Pace was one of the first cars from an established car company to take on Tesla, but its sales never really made a dent against the Model X. The range on them has gotten updated though, since their debut back in 2018.

Kia Niro EV

Image: Kia

MSRP: $39,090

Range: 239 miles

Surprisingly, Kia uses a different battery supplier for the Niro EV than Hyundai with the Kona EV, so it has dodged any recalls or stop sales.

Mini Cooper Electric

Image: Mini

MSRP: $29,900

Range: 110 miles

You might be thinking 110 miles? That’s nowhere near enough! Other EVs are double or triple that! Let us tell you: It’s fine. It’s fine! It’s not the best, but it’s fine. We’ve driven it before and can say the car is fun.

Nissan Leaf/Leaf Plus

Image: Nissan

MSRP: $31,630 - $43,920

Range: 150 - 226 miles

While other car companies are working on getting their electric car offensives ready, Nissan is already on the second generation of the Leaf. The Leaf has been around so long, it used to compete against the Mitsubishi i-MiEV. Read our review of the car here.

Polestar 2

Image: Polestar

MSRP: $59,900

Range: 233 miles

Polestar is a spinoff brand from Volvo, owned by the independent Chinese car company Geely. Geely has been making EVs for years now, and this is the first time some of that expertise is making it Stateside. We’ve driven this car, too, and thought it felt very well-made and quality, a contrast to some Teslas out there.

Porsche Taycan

Image: Porsche

MSRP: $79,900 - $185,000

Range: 201 - 227 miles

If there’s one car that genuinely takes on Tesla’s mad feeling of offering more car than most of the buying public can even handle, it’s the Taycan. We drove one off a race track, some British guy drove one off his friend’s driveway. They are so handsome, though, and hard not to want.

Tesla Model 3

Image: Tesla

MSRP: $36,990 - $55,990

Range: 263 - 353 miles

The Model 3 was meant to be a genuinely affordable, mass-market Tesla, and while people do drop a lot of coin on these cars, they also sell better than anything else out there. It’s easy to understand why. It’s a desirable car. Make sure that yours comes with all the bolts attached, though, and watch out for rain.

Tesla Model S

Image: Tesla

MSRP: $79,990 - $139,990

Range: 390 - 520 miles

Would you be reading this list if this car never came out? Nothing has the impact of the S, and they’re still very good cars. Just know that Tesla makes them out to be more than they are.

Tesla Model Y

Image: Tesla

MSRP: $39,990 - $60,990

Range: 244 - 326 miles

It’s a Model 3, but slightly more egg-shaped.

Tesla Model X

Image: Tesla

MSRP: $83,190 - $113,190

Range: 340 - 360 miles

You have to love Tesla for making the strangest minivan ever put on sale. The X exists in another universe, and more cars should be this overtly strange and silly.

Volvo XC40 Recharge

Image: Volvo

MSRP: $53,990

Range: 208 miles

What Polestar started, the Volvo XC40 Recharge kept going. We like the XC40 in general and it’s wonderful seeing this car transition over to a rather high-horsepower EV. More like this, please.

