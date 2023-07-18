You’re Running Out Of Time To Get A Hemi-Powered Dodge Challenger

All good things must come to an end, whether it’s TV shows like Gavin & Stacey, bands like Led Zeppelin, or ridiculous muscle cars, like the Plymouth Roadrunner. Sadly, another American icon is being led to the chopping block, as Dodge is preparing to close the order book on its V8-powered Charger and Challenger models.



According to a release shared by parent company Stellantis, Dodge will stop taking orders for new Hemi V8 Charger and Challenger muscle cars at the end of July 2023. This means you’ve got just two weeks to get your name on the list for one of the final cars to roll off the production line.

Advertisement

“For enthusiasts looking to order a Dodge Challenger or Charger, especially a high-horsepower model, such as the Scat Pack, SRT Hellcat, or a special-edition model, it’s truly the last call for the ‘Last Call’,” said Tim Kuniskis, Dodge brand CEO at Stellantis, in a statement.

“As we transition to an exciting, electrified muscle car future, we’re marking the end of an unforgettable era for Dodge, and time is running out for those who want to own a piece of it.”

Advertisement Advertisement

Before Dodge goes all in on the electric muscle car future, it’s peddling a few “last call” special editions of its duo of muscle cars. To send the cars off in style, the American automaker has created seven final edition models, including the utterly over-the-top Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170, which makes an eye-watering 1,025 HP.

Advertisement

The roll call of last-edition Chargers and Challengers also includes cars like the Dodge Charger Super Bee, Dodge Challenger Scat Pack Swinger, and the Dodge Charger King Daytona, which each celebrate the end of the company’s Hemi-powered muscle cars.

To round out its end-of-the-road celebrations, Dodge has also brought back a few legacy colors to finish your V8-powered monster in, including B5 Blue, Plum Crazy purple, and Sublime green.

Advertisement

Once the final Hemi-powered Charger rolls off the line, Dodge will pivot to its idea of an electric muscle car, which was teased with the Charger Daytona SRT concept. When the car finally hits the road, we’re expecting it to be powered by an 800-volt Banshee propulsion system, which is paired with an all-wheel-drive system and an actual transmission. Plus, it’ll come with some wild synthesized muscle car sounds. So the roads shouldn’t be too quiet once the Hemi gargles its last gas.