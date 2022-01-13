Sometimes, you’re confronted with incontrovertible facts of life. Truths you weren’t aware of, but that appear fully formed and inarguable. The replies to this morning’s Question Of The Day, when we asked for your favorite purple cars, made one of those facts known: Purple is, unquestionably, the best car color. Sure, yellow and orange are fun, but purple cars seem to come factory-equipped with two turntables and a microphone — because they’re where it’s at.

That’s the worst joke I’ve ever made and I’m sorry.