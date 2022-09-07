Dodge is finally, truly done with the Hemi V8 engine. And all other internal combustion engines for that matter. The Charger and Challenger muscle cars are going away for the 2024 model year. So 2023 models are all just a continuous string of special editions until the cars end production.

The most recent special edition is the curiously named Swinger edition of the Charger and Challenger for 2023. This being Jalopnik, our staff went nuts with making light of this hilariously named special edition. The following details every single headline that was considered for an article in talking about this new special edition along with features and specs for the 2023 Swinger Edi tion Dodges.