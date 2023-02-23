Listen to the Electric Dodge Charger Daytona Banshee's New 'Exhaust' Sound

When Dodge introduced the Charger Daytona Banshee concept back in August of 2022, it showed the world what an electric muscle car could look like. For the most part — and especially from the outside — it looked pretty much like a standard MOPAR muscle car. Hell, it’s even as loud as a normal muscle car, but it doesn’t achieve that feat the same way traditional muscle cars do.

Instead, the Changer Daytona Banshee concept (you fellas at Dodge have to work on a shorter name) utilized a “Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust” system to get the auditory blood pumping. Basically, it’s a super fancy external speaker system that uses a whole bunch of magic to make the car sound cool, but not everyone is in agreement that Dodge succeeded.

SRT Charger Dodge Electric Performance Muscle Coupe Daytona Concept

Now, we’re getting another look (or sound, I guess) at a slightly updated version of the Charger Daytona Banshee concept’s (guys, I mean it — come up with a better name) exhaust system. Whether it sounds better or not is completely up to you, but one thing is for sure: It is very loud. In fact, it’s as loud as a Hellcat’s exhaust note, at 126 decibels.

In a video so kindly posted by YouTube channel InterUnetAutomotive, we get to see the Charger Daytona Banshee concept (for the love of God, the next time I write about this thing it better have a shorter name) rev its “motor,” idle and even drive slowly around a very large room. Surely its concrete surroundings helped aid just how loud this thing is, but even so, it’ll probably pack quite a punch.

Do you think the revised Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust system on the Changer Daytona Banshee concept (I really mean it guys; I will tell people I don’t love the Challenger anymore if this keeps up) sounds better or worse than before? Do you think the whole thing is pointless in the first place? Let us know in the comments.