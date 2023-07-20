The Worst Moments Of The Abysmal 2023 F1 Season So Far

The Spanish Grand Prix has been a mainstay on the Formula One calendar for decades. However, the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona is not as widely loved as its longevity might have you assume. The loathed final sector chicane was removed to restore the former glory of the track’s high-speed last corner.

Despite the modification, F1 has greener pastures on its mind. The championship’s Spanish round could be moving to a street circuit in the Spanish capital of Madrid in the near future. Madrid has played host to Formula 1: The Exhibition and would be the newest addition to the never-ending slate of street races.