The Worst Moments Of The Abysmal 2023 F1 Season So Far

Formula 1 has had worse seasons, but things are starting to get rough halfway through this year

Ryan Erik King
Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner, Max Verstappen, and Sergio Perez (left-right) covered in champagne following the British Grand Prix 2023 at Silverstone, Towcester.
Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA Images (Getty Images)

Let’s be honest with ourselves. If you were expecting wheel-to-wheel battles for wins and a nail-bitingly close title from the 2023 FIA Formula 1 World Championship, you were delusional. Max Verstappen decisively won the 2022 championship with little sign of having a potential challenger to his reign this season. While there are been a few bright spots further down the order, F1 has returned to a state of hoping for the rare weekend where something miraculous happens. Approaching the midseason point, here are the worst most of the 2023 season so far:

Red Flag Chaos Down Under

A rear view of the second restart showing Pierre Gasly of France driving the (10) Alpine F1 A523 Renault and Esteban Ocon of France driving the (31) Alpine F1 A523 Renault collide (bottom) during the F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit on April 02, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia.
Photo: Peter van Egmond (Getty Images)

The Australian Grand Prix saw a record three red-flag periods, including two red flags during the last four laps of the races. FIA Race Control was desperate to see a winner other than Max Verstappen or to allow a finish under green. Fans gained access to the circuit with only three laps remaining, mistakenly believing the race was over. However, the race had a standing restart for a two-lap sprint. The field would only make it two corners before a massive wreck forced the final red flag.

Near-Miss In The Azerbaijan Pit Lane

People In The Middle Of Pit Lane During Ocon Pit Stop | Azerbaijan GP - 2023 F1

There was an even closer near-miss during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix as Alpine’s Esteban Ocon pitted on the race’s final lap. People were already assembling around the podium parc fermé area to greet the top three finishers. Ocon had no idea what he was driving into with the Baku Circuit’s blind entry, and he nearly plowed into people absent-mindedly walking across the pit lane.

Sergio Perez’s Disappointing Season

Sergio Perez of Mexico and Oracle Red Bull Racing during the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone Circuit on July 9, 2023 in Northampton, United Kingdom.
Photo: Vince Mignott/MB Media (Getty Images)

With the Red Bull RB19 believed to be one of the greatest F1 cars of all time, it’s easy to assume that Max Verstappen’s closest rival would be his teammate Sergio Perez. He hasn’t been close. To be fair, Checo has won twice and finished in second place twice. The Mexican driver has finished second since the Miami Grand Prix in May and has faced harsh criticism from team principal Christain Horner for his poor qualifying performances.

Nyck De Vries Fired After Ten Races

Nyck de Vries of Netherlands and Scuderia AlphaTauri walks in the Paddock prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone Circuit on July 09, 2023 in Northampton, England.
Photo: Ryan Pierse (Getty Images)

Many want to see Sergio Perez replaced with a more competent driver to challenge Verstappen, but AlphaTauri driver Nyck De Vries was the first in the Red Bull system to get the ax. The Dutch driver wasn’t just any rookie as the Formula 2 and Formula E champion earned the seat through an impressive outing acting as reserve driver for Williams during the 2022 Italian Grand Prix.

Daniel Ricciardo Not In Running For 2024 Red Bull Seat

Daniel Ricciardo of Australia and Oracle Red Bull Racing speaks with Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner as he prepares to drive during Formula 1 testing at Silverstone Circuit on July 11, 2023 in Northampton, England.
Photo: Mark Thompson (Getty Images)

Daniel Ricciardo is replacing De Vries at AlphaTauri for a much longer stint than expected. The driver swap was announced the same week as the Australian’s test with the senior team. Ricciardo thoroughly impressed Christian Horner, but the team boss has admitted that Verstappen and Perez will remain with Red Bull Racing in 2024. Ricciardo will be racing at AlphaTauri through 2024 will hopes of a promotion for 2025.

Bird Sacrificed Itself For Nothing In Canada

Max Verstappen of Netherlands, Oracle Red Bull Racing, RB19 - Honda RBPT, action during the Formula 1 Pirelli Grand Prix du Canada from 15th to 18th of June, 2023 on the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, in Montreal, Canada.
Photo: Gongora/NurPhoto (Getty Images)

It is going to take outside intervention to prevent Max Verstappen from losing another race this season. The last time the reigning world champion was nearly defeated was during the Canadian Grand Prix when a bird lodged itself in one of the brake ducts on Verstappen’s RB19. The temperature on the brake increased, but it wasn’t enough for it to fall, and Verstappen was still able to win the race.

Track Limits Debacle In Austria

Esteban Ocon of France driving the (31) Alpine F1 A523 Renault on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on July 02, 2023 in Spielberg, Austria.
Photo: Dan Istitene - Formula 1 (Getty Images)

Since Verstappen’s first world championship, the FIA has attempted to strictly officiate each Grand Prix by the letter of the regulations. This backfired at the Austrian Grand Prix as the sport’s governing body had to manually recheck over 1,200 instances when a driver could have left the racing surface, giving out a dozen additional penalties after the race.

McLaren Shines In Terrible Throwback Livery

Lando Norris, McLaren F1 MCL60 during the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone Circuit on July 09, 2023 in Northampton, England.
Photo: Michael Potts/BSR Agency (Getty Images)

McLaren’s ascent from backmarkers at the season’s start to securing its first British Grand Prix podium in a decade surprised Formula 1 fans around the world. In the lead-up to the Silverstone race weekend, McLaren teased a throwback livery to the team’s previous guise as Vodafone McLaren-Mercedes. The ultimate result was underwhelming, as the paint job was mostly the current livery with chrome touches to highlight the team’s partnership with Google Chrome.

F1 Prepares For Another New Street Race

F1 driver Checo Perez drives the 'Red Bull RB7 (2011)' single-seater around the urban route between Puerta de Alcala, the Metropolis building, Cibeles and a stretch of Paseo Recoletos, on 15 July, 2023 in Madrid, Spain. Red Bull has transformed the center of Madrid into a Formula 1 circuit for the 'Formula 1 Red Bull Show Run Comunidad de Madrid' exhibition, where several sports cars participate in this sporting event.
Photo: Diego Radames/Europa Press (Getty Images)

The Spanish Grand Prix has been a mainstay on the Formula One calendar for decades. However, the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona is not as widely loved as its longevity might have you assume. The loathed final sector chicane was removed to restore the former glory of the track’s high-speed last corner.

Despite the modification, F1 has greener pastures on its mind. The championship’s Spanish round could be moving to a street circuit in the Spanish capital of Madrid in the near future. Madrid has played host to Formula 1: The Exhibition and would be the newest addition to the never-ending slate of street races.

Floods Across Northern Italy

A flooded street in Lugo, in Ravenna province, northern Italy, on Thursday, May 18, 2023. Formula 1 has canceled the Grand Prix scheduled to take place in Imola, northern Italy, this weekend after the region was hit by torrential rains and flooding that led to several deaths.
Photo: Michele Lapini/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

The absolute worst moment of the season was the cancellation of the Emilia-Romanga Grand Prix. Not because the race didn’t happen but the torrential rainfall and subsequent flooding killed several people and forced thousands of people out of their homes. While I have my gripes about Formula 1, it’s just a sport. There’s is so much that matters more.

