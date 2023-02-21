Romain Grosjean's Charred F1 Car Will Be Displayed at a Museum in Spain

During the 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix, Ro main Grosjean lost control of his Haas F1 car and crashed into an Armco barrier at nearly 120 mph. Wedged between the barrier rails, Grosjean spent 28 seconds engulfed in flames before he was able to escape the wreckage. It remains the worst incident over the past few seasons of F1, not to mention a display of a modern Formula 1 car’s safety capabilities. Now, t he Haas chassis from the fiery crash is set to be displayed in a Formula 1 museum exhibition in Spain .

The Formula 1 Exhibition is set to open in Madrid, Spain on March 24, and run in the Spanish capital until July 16th. The independent exhibition intends to offer a curated celebration of Grand Prix racing’ s past, present, and future. The experience is split into seven different rooms, each devoted to a different aspect of the world championship. The room featuring the burned-out Haas, titled “Survival, ” will be dedicated to the progression of safety in Formula 1. The display made in collaboration with Haas will also feature never- before- seen footage of the crash and an exclusive interview with Romain Grosjean.

The seven different rooms will immersive experience using audio-visual components, purpose-built spaces, and curated physical pieces with the support of Formula 1. The “Drivers & Duels” room will be race circuit-themed that will explore sentimental moments from F1’s greatest drivers. “Revolution by Design” will be the closest room to a traditional museum experience with an evolution of competition design within the sport and several iconic cars on display.

Admission to the Formula 1 Exhibition at the IFEMA Madrid will cost €19.99 (roughly $21.40) per person. Though, if you aren’t able to get to Madrid in the next few months, the organizers have hinted that the exhibition could reappear in another city in the future.