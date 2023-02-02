What Is the Worst Car to Buy a Teenager?

There are plenty of correct choices when it comes to buying your teen the perfect first car. You want to get them something reliable, slow, sturdy and not quite enough room to get someone pregnant. But where is the fun in that? It’s what leads us to asking today’s question.

We want to know what you think is the worst vehicle to buy for a teenager . Camrys, Accords and RAV4s are played out. Let’s get the youth something with a little bit of spice. Something with 10 cylinders and 8.3 liters of fu ry, all mated to the hearty six-speed manual transmission fitted to a production vehicle. That’s where my suggestion comes in.

B uy your child a 2004 Dodge Ram SRT-10. Is this a good idea? Absolutely not. Yet, you could give yo ur kid the gift of being an absolute legend at school, and at their age, that’s what’s really important.

Now, before your fingers are completely warmed up and ready to go commenting, we’re going to lay down some ground rules. First, don’t suggest something obviously ridiculous like a Ferrari or McLaren. Let’s try to keep suggestions to somewhat reasonable first car prices – aim for cars under $30,000-ish. Second, I know we asked a similar question back in 2009, but that was 14 years ago, and things have changed, significantly . With that, get some ideas and get to commenting!