The best new car for a teenager is something relatively new (for safety) but that is also old enough/cheap enough that the teen can modify it as they want with whatever money THEY are making. Let me break this out so it hopefully makes sense.

My first car was a Ford Focus. At the time I was in HS and working at Pizza hut on school nights. My parents selected a car for me that had a known (if still growing at that time) aftermarket behind it. The idea was, if I modified the car with MY money and the parts were MY choice, then I would feel attachment to MY car. The hope is I would care enough about the car and the money I had put into it (and thus work, both earning the money and installing my own parts) to act as the little angel on my shoulder and prevent me from doing anything dangerous or stupid in the car. By the time I graduated high school I had about $8.5k in the car (mostly engine) and had made a name for myself in the Focus community as someone to turn to for advice on the automatic transmissions and the 2.0L Zetec motors.

Turns out, my parents were right. I did some STUPID stuff in the car but I never put my life or my passengers lives in danger through my antics. Additionally, more than once I got challenges to street race and I turned them down. Why? Because I had my work, my life, rolled up in the car and like hell if I’m going to get it impounded or crushed.

Other kids in my school had similar cars (Del Sol, Neon, Civic DX) but those kids who had their parents pay for modifications and shop installs, well those cars got destroyed before senior year. 2 Del Sols with blown motors (janky turbo kit), 2 flipped Neons (same crash locations, same driver), a few totaled Mercedes, and the random Ford/Chevy truck all disappeared from the school lot over time, but the Focus with the giant wing, and the ground scraping Integra-Powered Civic DX (my buddy James’ car) made it every single day.