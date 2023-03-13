We Shouldn’t Have to Say This, But If You Drive Your Car Into an Airport, You Will Be Arrested

You’d think we wouldn’t have to say this, but airports really don’t like it when you skip the parking deck and drive your car into the airport itself. And yet, a man was arrested last night for doing exactly that. In the process, he also managed to injure a TSA agent who thankfully only sustained minor injuries.

WECT News reports that Tray Anthony Dvorak drove his car through the fence and onto the Wilmington International Airport tarmac at about 7:00 pm last night. He then proceeded to leave the tarmac and drove into the terminal. In the process, he injured a TSA officer who was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Flights were reportedly still able to land, but the incident did cause delays for departing flights.

In a statement, the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said:

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office was engaged in a situation at the Wilmington International Airport this evening shortly after 7 PM. A vehicle had breached the fence line at the airport and drove onto the tarmac. The vehicle then retreated from the tarmac and the driver was engaged by deputies with New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle ultimately ended up inside the terminal after crashing through doors and windows. Deputies then detained the driver of the vehicle. He faces several state and federal charges. No one was injured during the altercation.﻿

Dvorak has since been charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, speeding to elude arrest, trespassing on airport property, disorderly conduct, and resisting, obstructing, or delaying a government official. He’s being held on a $50,000 bond and will make his first court appearance this afternoon.

The Wilmington International Airport also issued a statement, saying, “An automobile breached the airport. No one from the public was injured. New Hanover County Sherriff’s office responded swiftly, detained the individual, and is coordinating with partner agencies. The airport is open and had minimal impact to operations. ILM expects to be fully operational by the morning.”

So yeah, if you were considering driving your car directly to the gate, now you know that’s a really bad idea. Not only could you hurt people, but you will also be arrested and charged with all sorts of crimes. Even if you’re in a rush, it definitely doesn’t sound like it’s worth it to us.