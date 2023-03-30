These Are the 15 Best Airports in North America

North America has some of the world’s most recognizable and busiest airports. A few facilities are so well-known that the average person can instantly identify them by their three-letter airport code, like LAX for Los Angeles International Airport or JFK for New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport. According to data from Airports Council International, the top ten of the world’s busiest airports by aircraft movements were all in North America.



While North America’s airports see the most traffic, they aren’t known for being the best in the world. Last month, a power outage at JFK forced a transpacific flight to return to New Zealand. Austin-Bergstrom and Orlando both had to deal with low supplies of jet fuel over the past year. Last September, there was an over-two-hour wait to get through security at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Not to mention, the FAA computer outage in January that caused a complete ground stop across the United States.

Here are the top 15 airports in North America, along with their place in the world standings, as ranked by Skytrax in 2023.