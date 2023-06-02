PODCAST - Yuki Tsunoda & Nyck De Vries

Some tracks the two drivers are able to spot straight away, due to the sound of the cars bottoming out as they did a lot last year due to the proposing phenomenon that was brought on by the new regulations. On other attempts, the pair seem stumped, before an iconic section of corners gives the game away.

It’s one of those talents that you can’t help but be impressed by and, no matter how hard I try, I still struggle to spot the clues that give each circuit away. But then, I guess I haven’t spent hours practicing each track on the F1 calendar in a simulator or on-track during practice sessions, junior series or other racing antics.

So, have you tried the game? It starts at around the 33-minute mark in the latest episode of TauriTalk, which is available to watch on YouTube and is linked above. Let us know which you managed to guess in the comments below.