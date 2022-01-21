Do you want to be an F1 driver but lack the money and talent to make it happen? Well, your solution may be found on eBay… as long as you have about $55,000 to spare.

Advertisement

This simulator is called the Ferrari F8 Formula 1, and it comes with much more than your run- of- the- mill sim setup. In fact, you get a full size Ferrari F1 car shell. I’d say you’d have trouble finding somewhere to put it, but if you’re spending $55,000 on a racing sim, I’m going to assume you have room.

The eBay listing doesn’t include details on the specs of the machine, but it does have quite a few pictures. The sim includes – other than the F1 car – a three-screen layout for a panoramic track view, an F1-style steering wheel with all the knobs and buttons your heart could desire, a keyboard and a desktop PC.

The Ferrari F8 Formula 1 – not to be confused with an actual Ferrari (the F8 Tributo) – was built just last year in 2021. That means more than likely both the design and gaming hardware are fairly modern.



There also may be an issue for you in regards to getting it home if you are the lucky winner, as the sim is located – Manchester, United Kingdom. It might be just a bit of a hassle getting it shipped over here to the States.

While it may feel pricy , it could very well be the cheapest way for you to get an F1-like experience. If you want your own F1 car with an actual powertrain in it – you’re going to have to fork over cash well into the seven figures. Even replicas are going to cost you a chunk of change you probably don’t have.

Advertisement

So, the real question of whether or not you want this simulator comes down to whether you’d rather have an actual car and go to track days, or if you’d rather sit in your garage with a sim. But who am I kidding, if you can afford this toy, you can probably afford a real car too. Though I do suppose this is technically the closest you or I could ever really get to a bona-fide F1 car.