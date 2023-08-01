These Might Be The Last V12 Cars Ever Made

Car Culture

These Might Be The Last V12 Cars Ever Made

In these changing times, the V12 is falling out of fashion. Thankfully, there are still a few final bastions of hope out there

By
Owen Bellwood
Comments (1)
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled These Might Be The Last V12 Cars Ever Made
Photo: Rolls Royce

It’s no secret that the times they are a-changing. Engines are getting smaller and more efficient, which means that much larger motors like Bentley’s W12 are losing favor among automakers. Last month, Bugatti even went so far as to confirm that its W16 won’t be fitted to its next model, and Mercedes’ most powerful car now uses a 1.6-liter V6 turbo engine. Shocking stuff.

Advertisement

So what of the the V12? Well, its days also appear to be numbered. For its latest model, Aston Martin swapped the V12 out in favor of a 670 hp V8, and BMW canned its V12-powered 7 Series when it unveiled the new generation last year.

This means the number of V12-powered cars you can buy today is shrinking. But what’s actually left? Thankfully, there are still some cars proudly flying the 12-cylindered flag of power. So we thought it was high time to honor the remaining V12 cars that are still being built today, before they’re all replaced with smaller and smaller motors.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 15

Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate

Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate

A photo of an Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate supercar.
Photo: Aston Martin

Power: 759 hp
Price: $387,600

Unveiled earlier this year as a last hurrah for Aston Martin’s DBS, the 770 packs in an impressive 759 hp across its coupe and convertible models. As well as the increased power over the base DBS, the new car also comes with some aggressive aero tweaks around the front end, and an awesome set of wheels.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 15

Aston Martin V12 Vantage

Aston Martin V12 Vantage

A photo of a convertible Aston Martin V12 Vantage.
Photo: Aston Martin

Power: 690 hp
Price: $173,086

If you prefer your V12 Astons a little smaller, then the V12 Vantage might be up your street. Available as a coupe or convertible, the latest V12 Vantage will hit a top speed of 200 mph thanks in large part to its 5.2-liter twin turbo engine.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 15

Aston Martin Valour

Aston Martin Valour

A photo of an Aston Martin Valour supercar.
Photo: Aston Martin

Power: 705 hp
Price: ~$2 million

Created to mark the automaker’s 110th anniversary, the Valour is a bit of a beast. Just 110 examples of the new car will be built, each packing a 5.2 liter, twin-turbo V12 engine paired with a bespoke six-speed manual transmission with one of the most satisfying-looking shifters out there.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 15

Ferrari 812 GTS

Ferrari 812 GTS

A photo of a dark grey Ferrari 812 GTS supercar.
Photo: Ferrari

Power: 788 hp
Price: $433,765

Another outfit still flying the V12 flag is Ferrari, which fits its 6.5-liter V12 into the 812 GTS. The 788 hp that this car produces gives the convertible supercar an impressive top speed of 211 mph.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 15

Ferrari Purosangue

Ferrari Purosangue

A photo of a silver Ferrari Purosangue SUV.
Photo: Ferrari

Power: 715 hp
Price: $398,350

If you like your V12 supercar with a dash of practicality, Ferrari has you covered. The company’s Purosangue SUV will come with a V12 that powers it from zero to 60 mph in a blistering 3.2 seconds.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 15

GMA T.50

GMA T.50

A photo of a red GMA T.50 supercar.
Photo: Gordon Murray Automotive

Power: 653 hp
Price: ~$3 million

Never one to do things half-way, famed engineer Gordon Murray installed a Cosworth V12 into his T.50 supercar, which finally went into production earlier this year. The bonkers supercar, which has a central driving position akin to the McLaren F1, produces 653 hp from its 3.9-liter naturally aspirated V12.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 15

GMA T.33

GMA T.33

A photo of a silver GMA T.33 supercar.
Photo: Gordon Murray Automotive

Power: 592 hp
Price: ~$2.35 million

If that’s a bit much, GMA will offer you the ever-so-slightly tamer T.33, which it says will make it stateside in the new year. Unlike the T.50, the T.33 will actually be road legal here in America, in part due to its more conventional two-seat layout.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 15

Lamborghini Revuelto

Lamborghini Revuelto

A photo of an orange Lamborghini Revuelto supercar.
Photo: Lamborghini

Power: 1,001 hp
Price: $600,000

Don’t worry, you can also get hybrid V12s, as Lamborghini showed with its new flagship: the Revuelto. Unveiled earlier this year, the new hypercar pairs a 6.5-liter V12 with three electric motors to create an eye-watering 1,001 hp. Now, who said hybrids were boring?

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 15

Mercedes-Maybach S680

Mercedes-Maybach S680

A photo of a beige and green Mercedes-Maybach S680 sedan.
Photo: Mercedes-Benz

Power: 621 hp
Price: $229,000

It’s not just shouty supercars that get V12s, you know. It’s also luxurious limousines like the Mercedes-Maybach S680. With its six-liter, bi-turbo V12 power plant, the Maybach sedan can get its passengers from zero to 60 in under five seconds all in sublime comfort.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 15

Pagani Utopia

Pagani Utopia

A photo of a beige Pagani Utopia supercar.
Photo: Pagani

Power: 864 hp
Price: $2.19 million

With its manual transmission and 864 hp engine, the Pagani Utopia is proof that automakers still know how to have fun. The car, which was unveiled last summer, packs a Mercedes-AMG-derived V12.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 15

Rolls Royce Cullinan

Rolls Royce Cullinan

A photo of a black Rolls Royce Cullinan SUV.
Photo: Rolls Royce

Power: 563 hp
Price: $355,000

As well as Aston Martin, Rolls Royce is another British automaker proudly flying the V12 flag in 2022. Sure, its new Spectre is showing that luxury cars should probably be electric, but with its V12 soul, the Cullinan remains a force to be reckoned with.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 15

Rolls Royce Phantom

Rolls Royce Phantom

A photo of a purple Rolls Royce Phantom sedan.
Photo: Rolls Royce

Power: 563 hp
Price: $470,000

Like the Maybach, the Rolls Royce Phantom is a luxury limo with the heart of a supercar at its center. With a 6.7-liter V12 up front, the Phantom can glide you from A to B at more than 150 mph without breaking a sweat.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 15

Rolls Royce Ghost

Rolls Royce Ghost

A photo of a pale blue Rolls Royce Ghost sedan.
Photo: Rolls Royce

Power: 563 hp
Price: $400,000

The 13th and final V12-powered car on offer is the baby Rolls, the Ghost. Despite its 5,400-lb weight, the Ghost will still make it from zero to 60 in less than five seconds thanks to the BMW-sourced V12 that hides under its enormous hood.

Advertisement

15 / 15