These Might Be The Last V12 Cars Ever Made

It’s no secret that the times they are a-changing. Engines are getting smaller and more efficient, which means that much larger motors like Bentley’s W12 are losing favor among automakers. Last month, Bugatti even went so far as to confirm that its W16 won’t be fitted to its next model, and Mercedes’ most powerful car now uses a 1.6-liter V6 turbo engine. Shocking stuff.

So what of the the V12? Well, its days also appear to be numbered. For its latest model, Aston Martin swapped the V12 out in favor of a 670 hp V8, and BMW canned its V12-powered 7 Series when it unveiled the new generation last year.

This means the number of V12-powered cars you can buy today is shrinking. But what’s actually left? Thankfully, there are still some cars proudly flying the 12-cylindered flag of power. So we thought it was high time to honor the remaining V12 cars that are still being built today, before they’re all replaced with smaller and smaller motors.