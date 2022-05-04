Ferrari’s first SUV, the Purosangue, was the worst-kept secret in the world of ultra-luxury cars, until it wasn’t, with some details trickling out over the years but not much of real import, like what will power it or how much it will cost. Ferrari answered the latter question on Wednesday, confirming that the Purosangue will be powered by electric motors, to help save the environment. Just kidding, Ferrari said it would get Ferrari’s V12, an engine it also uses in the 812 and Daytona SP3.

Reuters has the scoop:

“We’ve tested several options, it was clear that the V12, for the performance and driving experience it could provide, was the right option for the market,” Ferrari Chief Executive Benedetto Vigna said on Wednesday. Vigna, a former tech industry chief who will present his first comprehensive business plan for Ferrari on June 16, would not be drawn on the price or production figures for the Purosangue (Thoroughbred), which will be launched within months.

This will all be relevant news to those in the market for this car, a demographic that I’ll confess I am struggling to imagine since you probably don’t want to use this car for practical purposes, as it would be a bummer if your kid spilled something in your Ferrari. This car also doesn’t make sense for traditional Ferrari fans, who are fans of sports cars, not SUVs. This car is also probably not for people so rich that they don’t drive but are driven, because your chauffeur doesn’t need V12 power. This car is perhaps for rich people who are divorced and only have the kids one or two days a week, but then again we return to the kid spilling things problem.

Perhaps this car is for people who already own a Ferrari and want something for daily driving, or possibly for billionaires who regularly have to traverse less-than-optimal roads, or, let’s be honest, most likely for people who are trying to get on the list to buy a different Ferrari, because you have to be friends with Ferrari if you want to buy their cars, and you become friends with them by giving them money. Otherwise, there is the Aston Martin DBX, Lamborghini Urus, Bentley Bentayga, and Rolls Royce Cullinan in this segment, which did not exist a decade ago, because we live in a fallen world. They all cost around a quarter-million dollars, well, except for the Cullinan, which starts around $350,000, and the Ferrari Purosangue will be somewhere in there, too. I’m sure some people can’t wait.