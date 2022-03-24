After years of rumors, renders, leaks and legal battles, Ferrari has finally crumbled and admitted that 2022 is the year it finally unveils its version of a luxury utility vehicle. An oxymoron if ever there was one.



Italy’s most famous car maker has been churning out stunning supercars for 75 years. It’s even celebrating this anniversary with the latest naming convention for its F1 racer, the F1-75.

But, in a wild departure from the sleek, elegant art form of supercar design, it is instead preparing to unveil its first Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV).

Reported to be called the Ferrari Purosangue, the new car has been doing the rounds in the rumor mill for years. It will see Ferrari become one of the last luxury car makers to enter the SUV segment, following similar moves from Aston Martin, Lamborghini, Rolls Royce, Bentley and Porsche.

Ferrari confirmed the car and teased a glimpse of what it could look like with posts across its social media accounts this week. The Italian company shared an image of the new car’s front end, showing distinct similarities to Ferrari’s SF90 Stradale. Albeit, much taller and heftier than this sleek supercar.

Details of the new Ferrari are thin on the ground. The Italian firm has so far confirmed that it will have four-wheel-drive and that the car will run on a new front mid-engine platform.

In an earnings call way back in 2018, Ferrari also confirmed that the SUV will utilize a newly developed double-clutch transmission, and the interior will be “spacious and comfortable,” which is surely the least you can ask for in a six-figure utility vehicle?

As well as teasing an image of the front end, Ferrari confirmed that further details of the SUV would be revealed “later this year.”

The firm also said that the Purosangue’s “bloodline can be traced back through our 75-year history of innovation, evolution and uncompromising performance,” which is a very Ferrari statement to make.

Can’t wait for Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna to burst on stage at the SUV’s reveal to try and convince us all that this is the natural evolution of the Dinio or even the F12 Berlinetta.

The firm claims the new car will be a “genuine game changer” when it launches. But what performance can Ferrari muster from an SUV that can’t be unlocked by the likes of Lamborghini or Aston Martin?



That remains to be seen. But, until further details are announced, are you excited at the prospect of the Ferrari Purosangue?

Or, with an ever-growing emphasis on hybrid and electric cars, is this a vehicle that risks being outdated before it hits the streets?