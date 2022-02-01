Aston Martin has been in a bit of a tricky spot for the last few decades, teetering on the brink of collapse for what seems like forever. But then, it started making SUVs, and suddenly its fortunes began turning. Now, it has a new version of its DBX SUV to see if more power can also mean more profit.



When the DBX started rolling off the Aston Martin production line in the UK way back in 2020, the firm desperately needed it to be a hit. In the months prior, it had sought an extra £260 million (or $350 million in America) to stay afloat as it pushed on with the new SUV, which some thought might be coming a little too late.

But then, a year later, Aston Martin released its half-year results for the beginning of 2021, which showed revenue up an incredible 242 percent to £499 million, or $673 million — largely because of the DBX. In fact, Aston claims it sold more than 3,000 DBXs in the first year of production.

So, it makes sense that the firm was eager to exploit its newfound cash cow.



And that brings us onto the DBX 707, which Aston claims is the “world’s most powerful luxury SUV. ” Disclaimer: I t isn’t. T uning firm Mansory created its own hot version of the DBX with more power . But maybe Aston doesn’t concern itself with modifiers like that? Maybe it’s only counting production vehicles?

So, what’s changed in the DBX 707? Well, first off the engine has been given an upgrade.

The twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine has been tweaked so that it now produces 697 hp, an increase of 155 hp on the base DBX. And that power boost is what gives the new DBX its name, as 697 hp is equivalent to 707 P S, or metric horsepower.

The DBX 707 has also been fitted with a nine-speed ‘wet clutch’ automatic transmission, which contributes to the DBX707’s 0-62mph time of 3.3 seconds. For anyone counting, that’s just ahead of the 3.4 seconds it’ll take the Aston Martin DBS Superleggera.

There is also a new version of the DBX’s electronic limited slip rear differential and Aston has fine-tuned the air suspension found in the standard DBX. The firm has also fitted 420mm carbon ceramic brakes at the front and 390mm rotors at the rear.



Aston Martin has also tweaked the Driver Dynamics system, which now includes a “Race Start” mode. I guess that’s for whenever you find yourself caught up in your local luxury SUV race series, or when you want to flex on someone’s Dodge Challenger at a stoplight.



The price of all this newfound performance? Well, it’s going to cost $232,000 here in the U.S., and deliveries of the new DBX 707 are scheduled to begin later this year.

Its pretty easy to mock the DBX 707 as being a wholly unnecessary car, and maybe one that’s fairly out of place in the current climate. But, if making an even bigger, even dumber SUV is what it takes to keep Aston Martin alive, heck they can make it as ridiculous as they like.