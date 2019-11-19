The 2020 Aston Martin DBX Finally Ditches The Camouflage Paint And Has Fancy Air Suspension

Despite Aston Martin boss Andy Palmer once saying building an SUV wasn’t in the cards for the company, we find ourselves here today to witness the unveiling of the first-ever Aston Martin SUV . Friends, meet the 2020 Aston Martin DBX, finally without all that camo.

The DBX rides on a new, dedicated SUV platform that uses bonded aluminum for lightness and stiffness, according to a press release. It has adaptive “triple volume” air suspension, a 48-volt, electric anti-roll control system and electronic adaptive dampers. Ride height can be raised by 45 millimeters or lowered by 50 millimeters.





Combined, all of these systems are said to give the DBX an extremely comfortable ride, while also being responsive simultaneously. This is a claim I read in every single SUV press release, so I’d have to drive it to believe it.



The 4.0-liter, twin-turbo V8 that’s found in the DB11 and Vantage also makes its way into the DBX. Good for a claimed 550 PS (542 horsepower) and 700 Nm (516 lb-ft) of torque, the DBX can apparently hit 62 mph from a standstill in 4.5 seconds and achieve a top speed of 181 mph. There’s also cylinder deactivation for when guilt from driving a fast SUV becomes too much to bear.

A nine-speed automatic transmission sends that power to all four wheels. There are active differentials and an electronic, rear limited slip differential. And, if you’ll kindly remember, the DBX is that car that comes with a whole host of accessories packages. Take a gander at them here.





To be fair, the interior does look very nice, as most Aston interiors do. The leather looks smooth and creamy and probably smells amazing, too. That was my main takeaway the last time I spent any time in an Aston. The instrument cluster and infotainment screens are pretty damn huge, though. A 10.25-inch screen sits in the center console, while a 12.3-inch screen beams all necessary information to the driver.

Looking at pictures of the thing, my favorite design element of it has to be the little ducktail spoiler on the trunk lid. It reminds me of the Toyota Supra’s. Is it necessary? Probably not. But I like the curve.





The DBX is likely the first Aston Martin that can seat more than two people comfortably and humanely, so I’m looking forward to testing out that back seat. Priced starting at $189,900, the DBX is on sale now. First deliveries can be expected in the second quarter of next year.

