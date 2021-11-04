Aston Martin makes luxurious, fast cars that aim for an elegant, yet aggressive, styling. Mansory takes cars and ruins them by adding more power and too many wings. This modified DBX is what happens when those two ideologies collide.



The Mansory DBX is the first high-performance DBX we’ve seen. Aston Martin itself has promised both a hybrid iteration of the SUV and a sporty upgrade, but German tuning company Mansory has beat the company to it.

For its interpretation of a high-performance DBX, Mansory starts with the stock Aston Martin SUV, which has more than 500hp and can reach 180mph. The German company then takes the standard V8 motor and adds two larger turbochargers, a sports exhaust setup, new air filter and new engine management system.

The result of this is an SUV that offers 800 hp and a top speed of 200 mph. Impressive.

But, there’s a catch to all this impressive performance, and that’s obvious as soon as you see what Mansory has done to the Aston Martin’s styling.



Where the original DBX, and most other Aston Martins, are understated in their looks and don’t shout about their performance in the way an AMG Mercedes might. This Mansory DBX is undoubtably the cock amongst the pigeons.

To better reflect the changes under the hood on the outside, Mansory updated the front of the DBX to showcase a new design and added carbon fiber.

Mansory then fitted a lightweight hood with additional air outlets and extensive Mansory branding down the flanks of the car.

To make the DBX appear “more powerful, but also lower and more elongated,” Mansory gave it a new rear wing, tweaked the diffuser design and doused the whole car in carbon fiber trimmings.

Finally, Mansory gave the DBX a metallic black paint scheme that is accented by lime green highlights. This color scheme is echoed inside and brings with it a whiff of luminescent cycling gear. I’m sure that’s the look Aston Martin always wanted for its first SUV.



While the prospect of an 800 hp DBX does sound fun, I fear that you might need to drive with your eyes closed to fully enjoy this one. And that doesn’t sound like the best way to travel.

Let’s call this the first draft ahead of Aston Martin themselves launching the finished article when its high-performance DBX is ready.