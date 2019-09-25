Photo: Aston Martin

Judging by the lackluster response from you all regarding the Aston Martin DBX, Aston’s upcoming SUV, it doesn’t appear to be a particularly Internet Car™. But what if I told you it was just confirmed to have a 542-horsepower V8? Would you care then?



Today, Aston Martin announced, via a press release, its upcoming SUV will have a 4.0-liter, twin-turbo V8 that’ll put out 542 HP and 516 lb-ft of torque. The release doesn’t expressly say this, but there’s no doubt in my mind this is the same AMG V8 that powers the Mercedes-AMG cars, as well as a few other Astons. (Top Gear says as much too.)

Here, take a listen to what it can do:

This engine is undoubtedly good. It’s torquey as hell and sounds pretty good in person. Aston, of course, will likely do some exhaust tuning to give it a more signature “Aston Martin” noise, instead of the deep, guttural tones favored by AMG. But it sure sounds like the stuff we’ve heard in the AMG GT and the like.

The British automaker reports the DBX to hit speeds of at least 180 mph during testing, which means it makes more than enough power to hurtle something roughly the size and shape of a shed through the air.

The DBX will be officially unveiled this coming December, just in time for the holidays.