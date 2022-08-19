Aston Martin is preparing to usher in the final era for its Vantage sports car with a V12-powered monster. But the V12 Vantage coupe won’t be alone when it starts tearing up the streets, as Aston Martin has just revealed this wonderful drop-top version as well. Say hello to the V12 Vantage Roadster.



This special edition will be limited to just 249 units worldwide. Each will feature the same 5.2-liter twin-turbo V12 engine found in the coupe, which kicks out 690 hp. That, Aston Martin is keen to point out, makes this the most powerful Vantage roadster ever.

Top speed on the new car is 200 mph, and zero to 60 is dealt with in a spritely 3.5 seconds.

Roberto Fedeli, Aston Martin’s chief technical officer, said in a press release, “We have worked extremely hard to ensure the V12 Vantage Roadster possesses the same potency and dynamism that characterizes the V12 Vantage Coupe, while surpassing it in terms of raw sensory excitement that you only achieve with roof down driving. This is a breathtaking machine created for our most enthusiastic customers.”

But, there’s more to this new Aston Martin than just its impressive engine. Coupled to that power plant is an eight-speed automatic transmission and a mechanical limited-slip differential. There is also the very same suspension hardware you’ll find in its roofed sibling.

At each corner, you’ll find a carbon ceramic disc brake. Up front, there are two 410 mm rotors paired with six-piston calipers, while the rear houses a set of 360 mm rotors with four-piston calipers. So you shouldn’t have to worry too much about your stopping power when you stomp on the gas and make that motor sing.

All this mechanical might is paired with an updated aerodynamic pack that reflects the styling you’ll find on the coupe.



The front bumper, fenders and hood have all been tweaked from the standard Vantage, and are now made from carbon fiber. The rear bumper is also made from composites to save weight across the Roadster.

These tweaks, coupled with the car’s new “widebody” stance mean that this is probably the best looking Vantage since 1987. I mean, the color choice in these press shots is particularly pretty, but just look at it!

The designers at Aston Martin have even managed to make that 25-percent-larger grille look like it belongs here, swooping around the front end as it curves across. Wonderful stuff.

The cost of all this loveliness is expected to be around $350,000 here in the U.S.



Production of the V12 Vantage Roadster will begin later this year, with deliveries expected before the end of 2022. If you see one out on the road after that, please snap a picture and let us know!