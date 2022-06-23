Gas prices are high as hell right now. While the national average price of a gallon of regular gas is down just a bit, it remains just a cent away $5.00/gallon. The average prices are even worse when you get down to the state and local levels. Here in California, the average is $6.37.

Yet, none of this has had any heavy influence on automakers or keeping them from debuting or selling powerful gas-guzzling engines. In fact, cars have never been more powerful. And these cars listed here have the most powerful, largest engines currently on sale ranked from the very biggest, to the not-so-big .

All engines here are only 5.0-liters and up.