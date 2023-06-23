The Smallest Displacement V12 Engines Ever Made

The inline-six is an incredible engine. It’s naturally balanced, sounds great and should be easier to work on. But if one inline-six is good, two inline-sixes are even better. Thus the V12. Ok, that’s not usually how it works, but you get the point. V12s are glorious.

Advertisement

But typically, we think of V12s as large-displacement engines. And it makes sense. They’re big engines with a lot of cylinders in cars that usually make big power. But not all V12s are 6.0 liters and larger. In fact, over the years, quite a few have been even smaller than 3.5 liters. Let’s take a look at nine of them.

There’s also a good chance that I missed a few, so if I did, be sure to let me know down in the comments.