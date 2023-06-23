The Smallest Displacement V12 Engines Ever Made

The inline-six is an incredible engine. It’s naturally balanced, sounds great and should be easier to work on. But if one inline-six is good, two inline-sixes are even better. Thus the V12. Ok, that’s not usually how it works, but you get the point. V12s are glorious.
But typically, we think of V12s as large-displacement engines. And it makes sense. They’re big engines with a lot of cylinders in cars that usually make big power. But not all V12s are 6.0 liters and larger. In fact, over the years, quite a few have been even smaller than 3.5 liters. Let’s take a look at nine of them.
There’s also a good chance that I missed a few, so if I did, be sure to let me know down in the comments.