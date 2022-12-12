I always thought the Mercedes- Maybach S-Class was the ultimate, top-most expression of luxury from Mercedes- Benz. Man was I wrong. The German luxury automaker took it’s Maybach S-Class a step further into unreachable luxury, debuting a very limited edition that makes the standard sedan pale in comparison. Enter the Mercedes-Maybach S- Class Haute Voiture.

Literally translated from French, haute from the likes of haute couture translates to “high” and voiture means “ car.” So, we’re looking at the highest of car... collecting? Fashion? The specific usage of the term haute i s usually associated with very limited quantities and not something you could or would wear everyday. The same could be said with this Mercedes-Maybach Haute Voiture . It’s not made or really suitable for everyday use, and there will be an extremely limited number of the cars available for purchase: 150 total.

Starting with the color scheme, you’ll be able to spot the Maybach Haute Voiture with it’s dramatic two-tone paint of a nautical dark blue up top and rose gold-like shimmer paint on the bottom half . The rims are also matching with the same hue of blue as the upper portion of the car. Yet the real luxurious details lie inside the car.



The interior color scheme continues the elegance and tones of the exterior . Bouclé, a woven yarn-like fabric, covers the interior in the same blue and rose gold, from the head rests to the door panels. The bouclé accents the c rystal white leather covering every touch point and seating surface, accented with matching blue contrast stitching.



Owners can also sip a little Dom Pérignon while your driver whisks you away, in special rose-gold colored champagne flutes — you guessed it — to match the rose gold in the interior and exterior as well. All while resting your feet on floor mats that might be impossible to clean ( or you could just throw them out because) made of linen and mohair. Mohair is the yarnlike fabric made from the hair of the Angora goat known for its luster and sheen.

Owners, or their drivers, behind the wheel of the Haute Voiture will be treated to an extra luxurious MBUX infotainment system, with s parkles and magnolia blossom sequences to great users as they dig around menus. There’s even a sparkling cloud and shimmering rose gold startup sequence for the system. Then, there’s the avatars. The MBUX system in the Haute Voiture features 12 different ones , each can be adorned with everything from fine jewelry to dinner jackets and evening gowns.



Haute Voiture owners will also be treated to a goodies box, handmade and filled with a scale model of your Haute Voiture and a special badge number denoting which one of the 150 cars you received. There’s also a special key ring, and special car cover.



The diamond-studded cherry on top of this gold-flecked cake is what the Haute Voiture refers to. Every vehicle will come with an exclusive handbag selection that’s inspired by the car itself. The bags will be made with the same materials used in the interior and will be available to purchase in early 2023 from the Mercedes luxury goods store ( that I didn’t know existed) called Maybach Icons of Luxury.

Mercedes hasn’t released pricing for this Maybach Haute Voiture yet, but considering that just 150 will be made and a regular Maybach S- Class starts at just under $185,000, the price for something even more limited and elegant will take a god-like bank account to afford.

