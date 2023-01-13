These Are the Worst Luxury Cars Money Can Buy

What makes a car luxurious? Is it the ticket price, the features you find inside or even the styling on the outside? Whatever your gauge on luxury, there are probably a few niceties you expect from any car that’s commanding this premium. But are there any that promise a luxurious driving experience, but fall well short of the mark?



To find out which luxury cars don’t quite meet your very high expectations, we posed the question “what’s the worst luxury car money can buy?”

And, after a day of arguing in the comments, we had a lot of awful suggestions to trawl through. Here are some of the top offenders you posted .