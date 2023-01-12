What’s the Worst Luxury Car Money Can Buy?

There was muted excitement in the office this week as we apparently had a new king of luxury cars here in the U.S., which swanky German automaker was on top form today? Well, it turned out not to be Mercedes or BMW or anyone else like that. Instead, it was America’s own Tesla.



According to a new report, Tesla managed to sell 158,612 more vehicles than BMW in 2022, making it the undisputed king of luxury here in America. But, with marques like Lexus, Acura and Volvo joining Tesla and BMW on this list, we wondered what models out there could be considered luxurious, but also garbage?

So, in a roundabout way, this is us asking you, what’s the worst luxury car that money can buy? It could be something you can pick up new, or used, you just have to be sure that it’s a big ol’ pile of trash.

Is it something all-American like the Lincoln MKT, or perhaps it’s a rogue creation like the Range Rover Evoque convertible, which Land Rover was peddling Stateside for a few years.

Or perhaps you have a mild hatred of the Infiniti QX70, and we wouldn’t judge you if you did. It’s a lumpy-looking SUV that offers a ride to match its stylings. On top of that, the interior can be a bit dated and you’ll have to explain to loved ones why you got this instead of a big German SUV.

But what cars would you like to add to this list of vehicles that are best avoided if you’re rich and famous? Head to the comments section below and let us know your picks for the worst luxury cars money can buy. We’ll round up some of the top offenders in a slideshow tomorrow.