These Are the Best Formula 1 Teams of All Time

These Are the Best Formula 1 Teams of All Time

We can argue long into the night about which Formula 1 team is the greatest of all time, but the stats don’t lie.

Owen Bellwood
A photo of the Formula 1 constructors trophy.
So, who’s name can you see on this trophy the most?
Photo: Clive Rose (Getty Images)

We’re mere weeks away from the start of the 2023 Formula 1 season. That means there will soon be ten teams and 20 drivers competing for ultimate glory: the Formula 1 Drivers’ and Constructors’ World Championships.

As we prepare to dive head first into another year filled with overtakes, pit stops and checkered flags, we thought it’d be a good time to make sure we’re all up to speed on the origins and illustrious history of everyone’s favorite rich boy sport.

This week, we’re diving into the books to talk the most successful F1 teams of all time — the ones that have won more titles and races than you can shake a stick at. We’ve picked 15 of them. Each of these teams through Formula 1's long history have walked away with the Constructors’ Championship title at least once.

Brawn GP

A photo of the green and white Brawn GP Formula 1 car.
Photo: Mark Thompson (Getty Images)

Formula 1 Titles: 2009

Race Wins: 8

There are a lot of unbelievable storylines in Formula 1, but the tale of Brawn GP’s only world title win is pretty magical. Born from the ashes of Honda’s last F1 team, the squad earned Jenson Button his first drivers’ victory after he and teammate Rubens Barrichello dominated the 2009 season.

Vanwall Racing Team

A black and white photo of the 1958 Vanwall Formula 1 car.
Photo: Bernard Cahier (Getty Images)

Formula 1 Titles: 1958

Race Wins: 9

Vanwall holds the prestigious title of being Formula 1’s very first Constructors’ Champion. The squad picked up the crown for the first time in 1958, eight years after Formula 1 became recognized as a world championship.

Matra International

A black and white photo of a 1969 Matra Formula 1 car.
Photo: Bertrand Rosenthal / AFP (Getty Images)

Formula 1 Titles: 1969

Race Wins: 9

With Jackie Stewart at the wheel, Matra International won six out of 11 races in the 1969 Formula 1 season, comfortably claiming the side’s one and only constructors’ title. The squad continued racing in F1 into the early70s, before switching lanes and becoming an engine supplier for sides such as Ligier.

British Racing Motors

A photo of the 1962 BRM Formula 1 car.
Photo: Bernard Cahier (Getty Images)

Formula 1 Titles: 1962

Race Wins: 17

British Racing Motors (BRM) raced in F1 between 1951 and 1977. But, its most successful period came in the 1960s, when it won 12 of its 17 race victories. This reached a head in 1962 when Graham Hill piloted the Brabham car to his first drivers’ title and the teams first constructors’ crown.

Tyrrell Racing

A photo of the 1971 Tyrrell Formula 1 car.
Photo: Bernard Cahier (Getty Images)

Formula 1 Titles: 1971

Race Wins: 23

Despite notching up three drivers’ titles during its time in F1, the Tyrrell team only managed to pick up one constructors’ crown during its 30-year stint in F1. That win came in 1971, when the team was powered by the mighty Cosworth DFV engine and had François Cevert and Jackie Stewart at the wheel. Between them, the two drivers won seven out of the season’s 11 races.

Benetton Formula

A photo of the 1992 Benetton Formula 1 car.
Photo: Melchert Harry (Getty Images)

Formula 1 Titles: 1995

Race Wins: 27

Out of 260 races entered, the Benetton Formula 1 team managed to notch up 102 podiums, 27 wins, two drivers’ titles and one Constructors’ Championship. Without doubt, the team’s most successful seasons came in 1994, when it finished second, and 1995, when it scored 11 race wins and earned its first title. That year, it also managed to win the drivers’ crown for Michael Schumacher.

Cooper Climax

A photo of the 1959 Cooper Formula 1 car.
Photo: Bernard Cahier (Getty Images)

Formula 1 Titles: 1959 and 1960

Race Wins: 16

The Cooper team raced in Formula 1 from 1950 to 1969 and fielded drivers including Stirling Moss, Jack Brabham, Bruce McLaren and Jochen Rindt over 129 race starts. After Italian teams like Ferrari, Maserati and Alfa Romeo dominated the early years of F1, Cooper came into its own at the end of the decade, winning 11 out of 19 races held in 1959 and 1960.

Brabham

A photo of the 1966 Brabham Formula 1 car.
Photo: Bernard Cahier (Getty Images)

Formula 1 Titles: 1966 and 1967

Race Wins: 35

Founded by Australian racer Jack Brabham and engineer Ron Tauranac, Brabham entered 403 races between 1963 and 1992. During that time, it amassed 120 podium finishes, 35 race wins, four drivers’ titles and two Constructors’ Championships.

Renault

A photo of a blue and yellow Lotus Formula 1 car.
Photo: Clive Rose (Getty Images)

Formula 1 Titles: 2005 and 2006

Race Wins: 35

Weirdly, another team that entered 403 races, won 35 of them and claimed two world titles is French outfit Renault. After a dominant period for a well-known Italian team, Renault came back into form in 2005 and 2006 when a young Fernando Alonso lead the team to back-to-back drivers’ and constructors’ world titles.

Red Bull Racing

A photo of Sebastian Vettel bowing in front of his Red Bull Formula 1 car.
Photo: Vipin Kumar/Hindustan Times (Getty Images)

Formula 1 Titles: 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2022

Race Wins: 92

Current world title defenders Red Bull Racing, officially sit as the sixth-most successful F1 team of all time. After retaking the drivers’ and constructors’ championships with ease last year, the Milton Keynes-based team is looking to replicate the dominant form of the early 2010s that saw it win four world titles on the bounce.

Team Lotus

A photo of a black and gold Lotus Formula 1 car.
Photo: Paul-Henri Cahier (Getty Images)

Formula 1 Titles: 1963, 1965, 1968, 1970, 1972, 1973 and 1978

Race Wins: 74

Now, it’s important to note that this is the original Team Lotus, not the one that came back in 2010 or the one that was actually Renault with a new outfit. This team was a dominant force in the 1960s and 1970s, winning seven world titles between 1963 and 1978.

Mercedes-AMG

A photo of Lewis Hamilton in his silver Mercedes Formula 1 car.
Photo: Xavier Bonilla/NurPhoto (Getty Images)

Formula 1 Titles: 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021

Race Wins: 112

Born following the sale of Brawn GP to Mercedes, the Mercedes-AMG F1 team has become one of the sport’s most dominant forces. Since its first race in 2010, the team has gone on to win more than 100 races and eight of the 12 constructors titles that have been contested while it’s been competing.

McLaren

A photo of a red and white McLaren Formula 1 car.
Photo: Paul-Henri Cahier (Getty Images)

Formula 1 Titles: 1974, 1984, 1985, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991 and 1998

Race Wins: 183

McLaren entered its first F1 race back in 1966 and has entered a whopping 928 races in the 57 years since. During that period, it also notched up 494 podiums, 183 race wins, 12 drivers’ championships and eight constructors’ titles. Impressive stuff.

Williams

A photo of a yellow, blue and white Williams Formula 1 car.
Photo: Steve Etherington/EMPICS (Getty Images)

Formula 1 Titles: 1980, 1981, 1986, 1987, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1996 and 1997

Race Wins: 114

Another historic team that’s collected a mighty number of trophies over the years is Williams. While it might not resemble that same team today, the British team was a powerhouse in the 1980s and 1990s. During that period, it won drivers’ and constructors’ titles with famous names like Nigel Mansell, Alain Prost and Jacques Villeneuve at the wheel.

Ferrari

A photo of the 2002 Ferrari Formula 1 car.
Photo: Darren Heath (Getty Images)

Formula 1 Titles: 1961, 1964, 1975, 1976, 1977, 1979, 1982, 1983, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2007 and 2008

Race Wins: 241

But, the efforts of all those other teams pale in comparison to Formula 1’s most famous team: Ferrari. The Italian outfit has been around since F1’s start in 1950 and has won a mighty 16 world constructors’ titles over the ensuing 72 years. It also amassed 793 podiums, 241 race wins and 15 drivers’ titles in the process.

