During this weekend’s Formula 1 race in Baku, Azerbaijan, we were treated to a rare appearance of the black and orange flag. The black flag with an orange spot in the middle is one of 12 different color-coded messages that can be used by marshals to signal to drivers. But, what do all these colorful flags and lights actually mean?



Well, with nine different flags and a host of light panels now used to show F1 drivers various nuggets of important information, we thought it was a good time to run through what all these colorful messages really mean.

In total, there are 23 different messages that the FIA can convey to competitors at events through the use of flags and electronic light panels. Of those, 12 are regularly seen in Formula 1 while others are reserved for different series.

Flip through the following slides to see what all 12 of these different symbols, flags and color combinations mean to the F1 drivers as they hurtle ‘round a circuit at 200 mph.