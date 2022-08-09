It might be hard to believe, but there was a time when the Mercedes Formula 1 team wasn’t a record-breaking, race-dominating force to be reckoned with. The team, based in Brackley in the UK, has gone through many different incarnations on its way to becoming the squad it is today.

But, how many of the team’s various names can you remember?

To refresh your Formula 1 history, we’re working through all the teams on the current grid and the journeys they’ve been on to get there. Sure, teams like Ferrari, McLaren and Haas remain pretty much unchanged, but others have some pretty fascinating histories.

After diving into the origins of Alpine and Red Bull, we’re now taking a look at the backstory of one of the most successful sports teams in history: Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team.

So dig out your favorite racing merch and flick through the following slides to uncover how this Formula 1 powerhouse was born.