The Aston Martin DBS 770 Looks Even Better Without its Roof

The current generation DBS was unveiled back in 2018 and has been winning the hearts and minds of footballers, bankers, and other wealthy people ever since. But, its days are now numbered and Aston Martin will kill it off with the DBS 770 Ultimate. The British marque announced the new model earlier this year, confirming that it would build 300 coupes and 199 convertible examples of the final car. Now, it’s thrown the covers off the DBS 770 Ultimate Volante.



When it was first announced in January, the DBS 770 Ultimate was heralded as the most powerful Aston Martin ever built. It took the standard DBS with its twin-turbo V12 engine and added more of everything. From the sounds of things, that’s the same approach taken for the Volante as well.

As such, it features the same striking design updates on the exterior, including that enormous vent across the hood. The 770 Ultimate also features larger vents in the front splitter, which are all about directing airflow onto the V12 engine to keep it cool.

And while we’re on the subject of the engine, let’s talk about what Aston Martin has done to give this car the title of most powerful Aston Martin ever. T he engine has been re-worked by the engineers at Gaydon to increase its output from 715 hp up to 759 hp, which the company says is enough to give the 770 Ultimate a top speed of 211 mph.

In the name of speed, Aston Martin also recalibrated the DBS 770 Ultimate’s eight-speed automatic transmission. This, Aston says, allows it to speed up shifts and enhance driver interaction.

Back to the design updates, each corner of the 770 Ultimate Volante features the same incredible 21-inch rims that you find on the coupe, which look straight off the Aston Martin Victor. There are also oodles of carbon fiber dotted across the car, including on the sill elements, windshield surrounds, and mirror mounts. Aston also threw in a set of carbon fiber shift paddles as well.

According to Motor1, production of the DBS 770 Ultimate has already begun in Gaydon, UK, with the first deliveries of this final DBS expected to reach customers in the third quarter of 2023.

However, if you’re hoping to get your hands on one of these rarities, you’ve missed your chance as all 499 examples of the coupe and Volante model have sold out already. You’ll just have to hope one comes roaring past you on the highway one day instead.