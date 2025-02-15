Small Cars, Fast Cars And The Cars With The Worst Drivers In This Week's QOTD Roundup

Last week we asked you what crossover vehicle you would like to see turned into a rugged body-on-frame SUV, and hilarity ensued. Body-on-frame SUVs ruled the roads by the end of last century, but once automakers began realizing that the most SUV-ish thing that their buyers did was jump a curb or drive down the occasional gravel road. You know what can also withstand those challenges? Anything that’s not a sports car, really. But buyers continued to demand commanding seating positions and the security, or perceived security, of four-wheel drive, so carmakers began lifting their car platforms and plopping tall bodies on top of them to make crossovers. In the beginning crossovers were revolutionary, but now they’re commonplace and boring. - Logan Carter Read More