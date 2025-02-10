QOTD

These Are The Crossovers You Wish Were Body-On-Frame SUVs

Crossovers are better suited for on-road duties, but what if they were truck-based?

By
Logan Carter
Comments (8)
a white ford maverick driving on a dirt road
Photo: Ford

Last week we asked you what crossover vehicle you would like to see turned into a rugged body-on-frame SUV, and hilarity ensued. Body-on-frame SUVs ruled the roads by the end of last century, but once automakers began realizing that the most SUV-ish thing that their buyers did was jump a curb or drive down the occasional gravel road. You know what can also withstand those challenges? Anything that’s not a sports car, really. But buyers continued to demand commanding seating positions and the security, or perceived security, of four-wheel drive, so carmakers began lifting their car platforms and plopping tall bodies on top of them to make crossovers. In the beginning crossovers were revolutionary, but now they’re commonplace and boring.

So how do you un-boring a boring crossover? Un-crossover it! Now, none of this is ever likely to happen in the real world, but it’s still fun to imagine. Some of y’all got real inventive, so these are the crossovers that you wish were body-on-frame SUVs.

Citroën C4 Cactus

A yellow citroen C4 cactus parked on cobblestone
Photo: Andra Febrian/ Wiki Commons (Fair Use)

I always thought the Citroen C4 Cactus was a cool looking vehicle, it might be interesting what Citroen would do with a BOF vehicle.

Submitted by: Earthbound Misfit I

THIS IS WHAT I’M TALKIN’ ABOUT PEOPLE. A body-on-frame Citroën Cactus? Two words: Hell Yeah.

Lamborghini Urus

a bright orange Lamborghini urus parked in front of an orange square
Photo: Lamborghini

Easy, Ferrari Purosangue or the Lamborghini Urus.

Submitted by: Big Block I-4

I chose to focus on the Urus because Lamborghini has produced a badass off-roader before and I would love to see a successor. A body-on-frame Ferrari Purosangue would be hilarious, though.

Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness

a dark green subaru crosstrek wilderness parked on dirt in front of a view of a giant canyon
Photo: Subaru

The new Crosstrek Wilderness would be a nice start. Give it some solid axles while you’re in there and it would be a plastic clad TANK

Submitted by: PDM33

Any body-on-frame Subaru would be cool, but I’m extra happy you chose the smallest one.

Mazda CX-50

a dark gray Mazda CX-50 parked on dirt in front of a lake and rock formations
Photo: Mazda

A Mazda CX-50 with legit off-road prowess would be fantastic! As they are, they’re marketed with an outdoorsy but upscale feel, but I think a new Passport would put it to shame. Imagine the CX-50's look but 2" higher, more aggressive offset wheels, and A/Ts. Yes please.

Submitted by: Weirdly Brown Egg

This would be badass.

Jeep Renegade

a dark blue jeep renegade parked on dirt in front of trees
Photo: Jeep

How about a Jeep Renegade? Making it BOF could turn it into the American version of the Jimny. Small, fairly light, nimble off road, and most importantly, cheap! Everything a Wrangler used to be.

Submitted by: Anthony Thornton

Chevrolet Blazer

a black chevy blazer driving up a hill with trees and mountains in the background
Photo: Chevrolet

How is Blazer not the first answer here? GM has the Suburban & Yukon, might as well do a 2 door short version. And Ford has the Expedition and Expo Max, so they should do an Expedition Bronco.

Submitted by: sausagefingers76

Ford Ecosport

A red ford ecosport parked at the beach bike path in Long beach with a bike on its roof
Photo: Ford

Ford Ecosport. I would also like a manual and the motor from the Fiesta St. This thing has soft roaded pretty well, and would make a fun little off roader with some nice mods.

Submitted by: Mrkeebler

I was thinking about the EcoSport when I wrote my answer! Same concept though; I said Buick Encore GX, which is GM’s jellybean subcompact crossover.

BMW X3

a gray bmw x3 parked on dirt in front of trees
Photo: Logan K. Carter

X3. Not that I want one, but just to see how much complexity and maintenance burden BMW could build into a full frame.

Submitted by: dustynnguyendood

YES YES YES.

Mazda CX-5

a red mazda CX-5 driving on a road at dusk
Photo: Mazda

The world doesn’t need it, but it’s be kind of cool to see a legit rugged Mazda CX-5 BOF off-roader.

But seriously, there’s hardly a trail on earth that you couldn’t traverse with a properly set up unibody 4WD vehicle. If you need a purpose-built BOF 4x4 these days it’s because you wanted to built it for some ultimate rock-crawling challenge.

Submitted by: ReluctantFloridaMan

Nissan Pathfinder

A red nissan pathfinder driving on dirt in front of a big rock formation
Photo: Nissan

Dear Nissan, bring back the BOF Pathfinder and stuff the Armadas motor in it.

Submitted by: Ken

Ford Maverick

a white ford maverick driving on a dirt road
Photo: Ford

This is funny because my first thought was a Ford Maverick, which really just means I want an actual small truck that is good for small truck things. Extended cab (not four-door) BOF small truck. Dreamy.

Submitted by: This burner burns premium

Bring back minitrucks!!!

Ford Bronco Sport

a light yellow and white ford bronco sport parked in a grassy field
Photo: Ford

How about the Bronco Sport? I mean its based on the Escape but is probably close to the size of the original. Why not go whole hog and drop it on a frame and 4x4 chassis.

Submitted by: Monsterajr

Initially I thought, “they already make a four-door body-on-frame Bronco,” but then I remembered the Bronco II and saw your vision.

Land Rover Defender

A land rover defender octa driving in dirt
Photo: Land Rover

The Land Rover “Defender”, because right now it is only fit for the soccer team parking lot.

Submitted by: skeffles

Jeep Cherokee

A dark gray cherokee driving on dirt
Photo: Jeep

I think the best candidates for this are the crossovers that already have some decent offroad chops despite being crossovers. Like the Ford Bronco Sport or Jeep Cherokee.

Submitted by: Muttons