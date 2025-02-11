These Are The Small Cars You Think Should Return In 2025

Over the last decade automakers have axed many of their smaller cars, opting to go for giant vehicles with expansive profit margins. Small cars may be set to make a return as automakers inflation makes us more broke than ever. So now, we just need to figure out what models need to come back.

The 2024 Honda Prologue Is Honda's First Electric SUV CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video The 2024 Honda Prologue Is Honda's First Electric SUV

The 2024 Honda Prologue Is Honda's First Electric SUV CC Share Subtitles Off

English The 2024 Honda Prologue Is Honda's First Electric SUV

Last week, we asked readers what small, affordable models they’d like to see come back in 2025. These are your answers.

Advertisement

Honda CR-Z

OK hear me out: Honda CR-Z I mean, 15 years ago when the CR-Z first came out, EV tech and energy density was garbage. For the first couple of years, the CR-Z used NiMH batteries! Now? It’s much easier today to grab a 40-50kW battery like the Fiat 500e has and connect it to a reasonable amount of power for its size, like 160-180hp. Like the 500e, keep it around 3000lb and this would be a fun little aerodynamic commuter EV that could probably get away with only 200 miles of range. Maybe call it CR-E/CR:e to fit their new nomenclature. Plus, you probably don’t have to update the styling that much; despite being so old, the CR-Z still looks pretty dang modern. Sure, you could say that the upcoming Prelude is kind of fitting the same niche, but that’s looking more like a large compact/small mid-size coupe. This could actually be a small car, and Honda could just sell motor upgrades to make an EV Si version that wouldn’t step on the Civic’s toes.

Advertisement

Suggested by: OnceInAMillenia

Chevy Spark

I recently bought a used Chevy Spark and man do I love this car. Bring the Spark back!

Advertisement

Suggested by: WooWoo Kim via Facebook

Mazda2 And A Basic Spec Ford Focus

Mazda2. The current Mazda3 is as big as the old Mazda6. Ford Focus, with a manual in a poverty trim, not just another ST. And if you actually read the article linked, the manufacturers are not planning on bringing out cheaper cars, simply building more of the lower trims. So you can get an F-150 STX for $50k instead of a Platinum for $80. Still a heck of a lot of money for a pickup.

Advertisement

Suggested by: Mark Horning

A Cheap, Small SUV With A Diesel From GM

I want an 80's - 90's sized GMC Jimmy/ GM Blazer with 2 doors, the hatch/tailgate l, 4x4 and turbo diesel. Steel wheels, no touch screens, minimal tech. It should be just smaller than the Ford Maverick.

Advertisement

Suggested by: Joseph Fic via Facebook

The Modern Equivalent To The Toyota Tercel. Just With Rear Wheel Drive

I’d go for a modern, simple and inexpensive, rear wheel drive, front engine equivalent of the Toyota Tercel and/or Mazda GLC. I could even live with the curb weight going up from 1900-ish lbs to 25-2600 lbs if it still had like knobs and switches in the cockpit instead of touchscreen controls.

Advertisement

Suggested by: jrhmobile

Honda Element

Honda Element. Utilitarian paradise that out ID Buzzes the ID Buzz. Dog friendly Rubber floors Barn-like aerodynamics Just give it a 300 mile range and sub $35k price tag and you’ve got a winner.

Suggested by: Half Man Half Bear Half Pig

Dodge Neon

My initial thought is the Fit but I would love a Dodge Neon as the original first Gen concept. Not a rebadged bloated fiat or the “grown up” car from the second generation. Fiesta as well was a fun cheap car. Had both, if you got them in a manual they were fun. Also I don’t trust Stellantis to not screw it up if they try.

Advertisement

Suggested by: Fight the machine

Ford Focus And Its Euro Variants

Yes on Ford Focus, specifically Ford Focus Active. Make it Hybrid, give it an AWD option. Right now there is no hatchback alternative to the Crosstrek (competitors are mostly boxy crossovers) and people gobble them up

Advertisement

Suggested by: SP- 60% of the time, it works every time