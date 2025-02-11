Corvette ZR1 Steals Five Track Records At Iconic American Road Courses

There’s a new King in America today, baby, and it’s not the one you’re thinking of. The new Chevrolet Corvette isn’t pulling any more punches with the new ZR1, proving it can beat the world’s best sports cars with five new production car lap records at four iconic American road courses. With 1,064 horsepower, a set of sticky Michelins, and enough aerodynamic downforce to force the earth out of orbit, this is a mega machine worthy of superlative.

Chevrolet’s performance engineers took a pre-production model equipped with the optional “ZTK Performance Package” which includes an aggressive carbon fiber aero setup of rear wing, front dive planes, and a gurney lip on the hood, as well as stiffer springs, and the aforementioned Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2Rs.

So what are those records, and just how fast are they?

Watkins Glen Long Course: 1:52.7.

Road America: 2:08.6.

Road Atlanta: 1:22.8.

Virginia International Raceway Full Course: 1:47.7.

Virginia International Raceway Grand Course: 2:32.3.

What’s important to note is that GM set all of these records with the engineers driving, not some hired gun hot shoe racing driver. Chevrolet says it did this because it wanted to make clear that “Future customers don’t need to be professional drivers to extract the ultimate performance of the 1,064-horsepower Corvette ZR1.” Honestly, I’m impressed.

The new Corvette is only about 8 seconds shy of the current GT3 race car lap record at Watkins Glen, and when you consider the level of downforce and slick tire grip advantage they have, despite a power imbalance weighted heavily in the Corvette corner, it’s pretty damn close. On a course with longer straights, like Road America, that deficit drops to just four seconds. With a more aggressive driver behind the wheel, the Corvette might get even closer to the GT3s. These ZR1 lap times are on par with the current Porsche GT3 Cup or Ferrari Challenge race cars, which is pretty damn impressive for something with a license plate. It’s faster than a NASCAR Cup car, that’s for damn sure.

“Corvette ZR1 continues to showcase how this nameplate elevates at every corner,” Corvette executive chief engineer Tony Roma said. “From design, engineering, development, validation, to driving and setting incredible lap records like these – we do it all in house.”

Chevy says the ZR1, even with the high-downforce package, is capable of 233 miles per hour and clicks off a 2.3-second 0-60. It’s a factory-built car running a 9.6 second quarter mile, which is just incredible levels of gasoline-powered acceleration for the money, and it has a warranty. GM claims that “no current production car under $1 million rivals Corvette ZR1.” Speaking of money, the ZR1 starts at just $174,995, and you can order yours later this month for deliver in Q2. You know, if you think you can handle it.