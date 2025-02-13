What Car Really Has The Worst Drivers?

If you want to spot a bad driver on the highway, is there a telltale sign that gives them away? You know, something like a tacky bumper sticker, some slight drifting between lanes or maybe copious amounts of damage that shows that the driver doesn’t really know what they’re doing. According to a recent study, the best way to avoid bad drivers in America is actually to avoid Teslas, as they’re the cars that are driven by the country’s worst.

Tesla owners have 36.94 incidents per 1,000 drivers, according to a report from a Californian insurer, topping Ram owners who had just 32.85 incidents. Those incidents aren’t minor things either, and include everything from speeding tickets and DUIs to crashes.

Just because one study found that Tesla drivers were bad, that can’t mean they’re the country’s worst, can it? With this in mind, we want to hear what car you think really has the worst drivers, because anecdotal evidence is almost always better than science, right?!

Maybe you agree and think that Teslas are now exclusively driven by idiots, or you might think that BMW drivers are too busy thinking about how to disconnect their blinkers to focus on the task of driving.

Alternatively, you might think that something big, dumb and American only attracts big, dumb American drivers, so always feel the fear creep in whenever you see a GMC on the road ahead. Whatever the automaker and whatever the reasoning, we want to hear all about it.

So, head to the comments section below to let us know the car brands that you think really do have the worst drivers on the road. We’ll round up some of the top offenders next week so that you know which cars deserve a wide berth when you’re passing.