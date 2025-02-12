How Fast Does A Car Have To Be Before It's Too Fast?

In light of the recent news that General Motors has built a Corvette with a 233 mile per hour top speed, I figured it was a good time to ask you all where you draw the line. The engineering behind the new Corvette ZR1 is pretty incredible, I’ll give General Motors a slap on the back for that one. But does a relatively normal guy with good enough credit to get a loan for the $175,000 MSRP really need the ability to travel at 233 miles per hour? It’s possible the car can go even faster, because GM says it hit those speeds with the high-downforce ZTK package installed. I think it might be too fast.

GM Puts A Short Term Pause On Corvette Production CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Chevy Pauses Corvette Production Due to Parts Shortage

GM Puts A Short Term Pause On Corvette Production CC Share Subtitles Off

English Chevy Pauses Corvette Production Due to Parts Shortage

For real-world everyday street-legal cars, the limit should probably be 80 miles per hour, if I’m being honest. The average American on the road drives too fast as it is, and it’s dangerous for those of us actually following the law. But, I’m sure I’ll be labeled a fascist commie or whatever if I say that, so I’ll say that every car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle should be fitted with a 90 mile per hour limiter from the factory with the caveat that there is an ability to turn it off when you’re not on a public road. I think 90 is plenty fast for regular driving and there aren’t any roads in the U.S. where you can legally go faster than that anyway. There, that’s my answer. 90.

Advertisement

What about you? How fast is too fast for you? Moreover, how fast have you ever gone in a car, and do you think that was too fast? We want to hear your opinions in the comments below. Let me know why I’m wrong and you’re right, and what kinds of speeds you think we should be going on public streets. Remember, though, that statistically we have to share those streets, and speeds, with bel0w-average drivers.