Our Favorite Car Videos of the 1980s and 1990s

Ayrton Senna’s Heel-and-toe

Everyone knows that Ayrton Senna is one of the greatest drivers to have ever lived but did you also know that he helped develop Honda’s much-beloved first-generation NSX supercar? And when we say he “ helped develop,” we mean he drove the everliving piss out of it, even while wearing white socks and some snappy loafers. Seriously, this video is the stuff of legend, not only because he’s Senna, but because you get to see his incredible footwork as he careens around Fuji.