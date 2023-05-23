Advertisement

This year, Romain Grosjean and Katherine Legge are the only drivers in the race to select skim milk. The preferences are new for both drivers as each selected whole milk when they last started the race, Grosjean in 2022 and Legge in 2013. As much as I would like to see the skim milk drought end, a victory by either driver would be historic for far more important reasons. It would be Grosjean’s first victory in IndyCar since his move into the series from Formula 1. Legge would be the first woman to win the Indianapolis 500 as a driver.