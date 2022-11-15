On Monday, it was reported that Jay Leno was severely burned on his face after a fire that erupted in his Burbank garage. We are now learning more details about the incident that initially took place on Saturday.

TMZ reports that Leno was working on his 1907 White Steam Car’s clogged fuel line. The comedian told the outlet that a fuel leak caused gasoline to spray on his face and hands. At the same time, a spark triggered the explosion. Leno says his friend Dave was right there and was able to jump on him and put the flames out.

The former talk show host reportedly is now dealing with third-degree burns and may need skin grafts. Luckily, the fire didn’t damage Leno’s eyes or ears.

He was taken by ambulance to the Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles and is expected to stay there for between five to 10 days.

The 72-year-old has canceled all of his events for the next two weeks.

The 115- year-old White Steam Car is one of about 180 cars and 160 motorcycles that Leno keeps in his Burbank garage. A YouTube video, posted nine years ago, shows Leno giving a tour of, and working on, the Steam Car:

1907 White Steam Car, 30 Hp - Jay Leno’s Garage

The automotive icon hosts a show on CNBC and a YouTube channel, both called Jay Leno’s Garage.