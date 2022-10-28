Joseph Robinette Biden Jr., otherwise known as Joe Biden, otherwise also known as Joe, is the president of the United States of America and also a self-styled Car Guy. He appeared on Jay Leno’s car show this week and did a cool drag race with his 1967 Corvette. Unfortunately, he also lost.

The footage seems to have been shot in August, pitting Biden’s C2 Corvette against a 2015 C7 Corvette driven by Michael Powell, who is the son of the late Colin. You can see the footage below, which Stephen Colbert had some fun with:

Colbert Finally Bans Kanye West From The Late Show | Biden’s Corvette Hits 118 MPH

You can see that Michael Powell handily beats Biden, which you would expect from cars made almost half a century apart, though it is also a little closer than it probably should be, which I’ll attribute to Michael Powell likely humoring his elder.

On the show, via The New York Post, Biden explained why the car was special to him:

“I was getting married in August of ’67. My dad didn’t have a lot of money but he ran the largest Chevrolet dealership in the state for years,” the president explained.

“So, there’s 75 people outside the dealership. We pull up, they spread. My dad says, ‘This is my wedding gift.’”

You can watch the full episode of Jay Leno’s Garage on NBC’s website if you are so inclined, though content like this is probably better consumed as men of Biden and Leno’s generation consume it, which is through relentless, mindless, aimless channel surfing, before finally landing on the car show because Corvettes are fun to look at. Who are these old white guys, anyway, you might wonder. It doesn’t matter. The cars go zoom.